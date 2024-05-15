Steam’s New Sale Is Focused On Cheap Games You Can Play Forever

Steam’s latest sale is all about games you can play forever. Based on that metric alone, the Endless Replayability Sale may represent the best value-for-money Steam has ever put forward. If you can play it forever and still enjoy it, does that not technically qualify as unbeatable value? I think it might.

The Steam Endless Replayability sale is exactly what it sounds like — a slew of discounts across games that can be played and replayed and replayed to your hearts content. There is no natural end point. The pleasure of play itself is the primary driver in each of the titles boasting discounts. Below, I’ve lined up a few personal favourites. You may have some of these titles in your library already, or you might not. Let’s dive in.

Steam Endless Replayability Fest: Our Top Picks

This is just a slice of the hundreds of games available in the Steam Endless Replayability sale. If you don’t see something you like here, have a scrounge through the deals yourself. You’re bound to find something. You can check out the full sale right over here.

Image: Valve, Paradox Interactive, Free Lives, Greena Games, Kotaku Australia