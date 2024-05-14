Target Australia Frenzy Gaming Sale: Our Top Picks Including Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox

The Target Frenzy Sale is on now, and as far as online sales go, this one absolutely slaps. Just about any gaming console you might be eyeballing right now is on sale, alongside a whole heap of recent and popular games – this is one we wouldn’t miss.

(Editor’s note: For any Americans wading into the chat, these deals are for Target Australia only. — David)

This Target Frenzy Sale ends on Thursday, May 16, and is an online only offering – although, that also includes same day in-store click and collect for some items, so if you’re an impatient buyer like me, you’re in luck.

With so many amazing gaming bargains buried amongst admittedly quite a lot of kid’s toys and other random gaming adjacent products, we’ve picked out the best deals of the bunch for you to check out. Just remember, the Target Frenzy Sale is only available for a limited time and while stocks last, so be sure to cop your favourite deals fast before they sell out.

Target Frenzy Sale Gaming Deals

Target Frenzy Sale Console Deals

Target Frenzy Sale Game Deals

The Target Frenzy Sale has possibly the most console discounts we’ve seen in one place and time in a long while – the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED is a particular standout deal, and one of the cheapest OLED console offerings from first-party sellers across Australian stores, no less. Don’t dilly dally on this gaming sale, folks – there are deals aplenty, and they’re bound to sell like hotcakes before 10:30 am on a Sunday at Macca’s.

Did you grab a bargain from the Target Frenzy Sale? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Target Australia / Nintendo / Xbox / Kotaku Australia