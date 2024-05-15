You Can Now Get A Nintendo Switch From Telstra (But You Shouldn’t)

Update 15/5/24 1:05pm: Telstra has confirmed to us that there are currently no upgrade offers attached to the Switch in the event a new one comes along. That could well change in the future, but for now, no dice.

Original story continues below.

Telstra is adding the Nintendo Switch to the library of devices it offers on repayment plans.

Telstra will offer the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite consoles on 12 or 24-month plans. Unlike your mobile phone plan, which ultimately has you paying more for it over the course of a 24-month contract, Telstra says there’s no interest or store cards involved. Instead, it takes the device’s RRP and divides it into monthly repayments across the chosen term, and that’s what you’ll pay. As an example, on a Switch OLED worth $539, Telstra says you’d pay $44.91 every month for 12-months or $22.45 a month over 24-months.

The national telco already does the same thing with Xbox consoles and PlayStation 5’s too. A 24-month repayment plan on a Series X still comes out at $799, the console’s normal RRP.

So, alright. If you’d like a console but the upfront cost is a little much, Telstra has an option that lets you pay it off in monthly instalments. That’s fine.

There are a couple of points I’d like to raise here, however. The first is obviously that were the Nintendo Switch (or Xbox or PS5) to cop a permanent price drop during the term of your contract, you’ll still be paying toward the original RRP and that’s set in stone. This is no different to a normal mobile phone contract. Just something to consider.

Secondly, the addition of the Nintendo Switch to the Telstra library comes at an awkward moment. The Switch is nearing the end of its life. Nintendo confirmed just last week that it intends to announce the Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up naming the Switch’s successor) by the end of this financial year in March 2025. It’s expected to arrive on shelves by the end of March, just as the original Switch did in 2017. That means, if you were to get a Switch on a 12-month repayment plan through Telstra today, the Switch 2 could well have been out for several months before you’ve finished paying off the original.

We’ve asked Telstra if its Switch repayment plans will allow users to upgrade to a prospective Switch 2 during or at the conclusion of the contract. We’ll update this piece when we hear back.

Image: Michael Dodge, Wachiwit, Getty, iStock, Kotaku Australia