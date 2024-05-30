The TMNT Humble Bundle Covers One Of The Most Underrated Comics Of The Past Decade

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s been a big week for huge comics-related Humble Bundles. Today’s bundle is a massive collection of IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which might be one of the most underrated comic series of the past decade.

If you pay at least $27.33, you’ll score a huge bundle that collects 15 omnibus volumes of the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comic series, plus The Last Ronin mini-series. All up, that’s a total value of $581.68 for well over 230 single issues. For what it’s worth, a paperback copy of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection retails for $64.99 – so you can score a whopping 15 digital volumes for half the price of one.

The IDW series started in 2011 and recently wrapped up in April of this year at issue #150, which are some pretty impressive innings. In the modern comics landscape, it also feels so rare to see a long-running series maintain a fairly consistent creative team. The many, many spinoff series aside, the main series was written by Tom Waltz and original TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, who stayed with the book for 100 issues before handing over the reins to Sophie Campbell, who remained the writer until the end.

While I haven’t read all of the IDW TMNT comics, I’ve made my way through a fairly solid chunk of them and really enjoyed what I’ve seen. It gives the main TMNT cast and the various supporting characters – both new and old – a lot more depth than we’ve seen before, exploring who they are in a way that you don’t get from Saturday morning kid’s cartoons.

The Last Ronin was a recent-ish mini-series, which is set in a futuristic, dystopian New York City that is now under the control of the Shredder’s grandson. We follow a lone Ninja Turtle (we won’t spoil which one) as he makes his way into the ravaged city to topple the Foot Clan and avenge his fallen comrades by any means necessary.

The Last Ronin reads like the TMNT version of Dark Knight Returns, with the grizzled hero once again taking up their cause to fight against a grim future where their absence has let evil run amok. It’s an interesting take, and set in its own continuity, so you don’t need to have read any of the other IDW TMNT comics to get into it. I reckon it’s worth the price of admission by itself.

If you feel like having a shell of a time, here are all the comics that you get in the IDW TMNT Humble Bundle.

What do you get in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Humble Bundle?

Image: IDW

Here’s what the basic $1.51 bundle will get you:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 1

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.18:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 6

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $27.33:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 7

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 9

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 12

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 13

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 14

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 15

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics Humble Bundle is available here.

Image: IDW