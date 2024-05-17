Total War Team Reportedly Working On A Star Wars Game

Creative Assembly, the developer behind the Total War series of strategy games (as well as the best Alien video game ever) is reportedly entering the galaxy far far away. According to a new report from DualShockers, the developer is working on a new entry in the Total War franchise that will be set in the Star Wars universe.

The game, titled Total War: Star Wars according to the report (even though Total Star Wars, like Total Warhammer, is right there), has been in development since at least October 2023. However, this isn’t the only game in the franchise currently in development at Creative Assembly. The report claims that Total War: Star Wars is one of three new games being worked on, although there are no details on what the other two Total War games in development are. DualShockers notes that we don’t yet know which of these three games is furthest along in development. So it could be possible that Total War: Star Wars is aiming for a release in the next couple of years, or it’s coming further down the line.

The prospect of a strategy game set in the Star Wars universe isn’t a new one, with previous games like 2006’s Empire at War and 2000’s Force Commander having given it a try. But it has been a good while since we’ve gotten a new Star Wars RTS, even while we’re living in a golden age of action titles set in the universe, thanks to Respawn’s Jedi games.

If this report is correct, then that would mean there are not one but two Star Wars strategy games currently in development. EA previously announced a turn-based strategy game back in 2022 from developer Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn. As recently as this March, the studio confirmed that the game was still in development, despite recent layoffs at Respawn that included the cancellation of a Mandalorian video game.

Kotaku has reached out to Creative Assembly for comment.