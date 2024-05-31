Ubisoft Forward 2024: Australian Watch Times For Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows Updates

Ubisoft has finally confirmed all the nitty-gritty details for the upcoming Ubisoft Forward 2024, including the time and what games to expect to see during the showcase. The presentation is set to kick off at 12:00 PM PDT June 10 (we’ll get into when that shakes out for Aussies below), during the chaos of Summer Game Fest week. During the showcase, Ubisoft will be “offering up exclusive looks” at titles including Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and more.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will livestream via the Ubisoft website, Ubisoft Connect, and via the publisher-developer’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. There’s also a half-hour long preshow which will focus on upcoming updates for Ubisoft’s live service games, as well as a deeper look into upcoming titles once the show wraps up. It’s not yet clear exactly how long the showcase will go for, but it looks like there’s going to be a pretty meaty show to tune into between all the pre and post-presentation updates.

If you happen to be watching on Twitch, whether on the official Ubi channel or through anyone co-streaming through the ‘Special Events’ category, there’s a range of nine Twitch drops you can earn depending on how long you watch the presentation – you’ll just have to make sure your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts are linked beforehand. Here’s what you’ll be eligible to cop from watching the Ubisoft Forward on Twitch:

15 minutes: Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

20 minutes: Earn the Forest’s Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

30 minutes: Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws

45 minutes: Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones

60 Minutes: Earn the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) in The Crew Motorfest, the Yurei Bushido Gear Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft Forward 2024 Australian & New Zealand Watch Times

If you’re wondering exactly when you can tune in to the 2024 Ubisoft Forward in your neck of the woods, we’ve got you covered. Here’s when that time shakes out across the country (and across the pond in NZ, too!).

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

5:00 AM AEST

Tuesday, June 11

NT, SA

4:30 AM ACST

Tuesday, June 11

WA

3:00 AM AWST

Tuesday, June 11

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Tuesday, June 11

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend, like the Ubisoft Forward) in Aussie timezones, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

Image: Ubisoft