Upgrade These Buildings First In No Rest For The Wicked

Action RPG No Rest for the Wicked might be a Soulslike at heart, but there’s more than meets the eye with Moon Studios’ newly released title—especially around its main city, Sacrament. The city serves as a hub for most quests and merchant needs, which means you’ll be visiting it often. One NPC in particular has an array of upgrades available to make subsequent trips to the town easier in terms of navigation, as well as expanding some key mechanics in place.

Upgrades are quite costly, and can take quite a while to be completed. If you’re wondering what are the best buildings to upgrade first in No Rest for the Wicked, we have some suggestions of the ones you should prioritize as soon as possible.

How to upgrade buildings in No Rest for the Wicked

In order to unlock the feature to upgrade buildings in No Rest for the Wicked, you need to defeat the first boss, Warrick the Torn. Once that’s over, the story will progress on its own, and you’ll finish the first main quest called “Sacrament,” which will also give you access to the city.

Once you’re all settled in the hub, you can talk to Danos, an NPC located north of the Whisper waypoint. After you reach the plaza and before taking the path that leads north on the map, Danos is waiting right in the corner next to the path.

Screenshot: Moon Studios / Kotaku / Diego Argüello

With Danos, you can access Building Projects, which are part of a feature to rebuild Sacrament. At this time in early access, there are nine building projects, some of them with different upgrade ranks as well.

Basically, you’ll need both time and resources to tackle each of them. Resources can be anything from pine wood to copper ore at a basic level, but there are far more rare materials involved for the highest upgrades. Always make sure to have basic tools with you, such as the shovel, so you can make the most out of your expeditions outside Sacrament.

The buildings to upgrade first in No Rest For The Wicked

Out of all the building projects available in No Rest for the Wicked, there are a few that you should absolutely prioritize—especially if you don’t have materials to spare and need to make a choice early on.

The first building you should upgrade in No Rest for the Wicked is Fillmore’s Smithy. The main draw is unlocking the anvil, which allows you to craft weapons and armor pieces. If you’ve gotten a few blueprints and were wondering how to actually use them, that’s the answer. You’ll also get access to the furnace, which refines ore into ingots.

Screenshot: Moon Studios / Kotaku / Diego Argüello

In a similar fashion, Mira and Meri’s Tailor Shop is a good second project to tackle. The upgrade unlocks the sewing table, which is used to craft cloth and leather armor pieces. You also gain access to the spinning wheel, which refines threads into garments.

The following options shouldn’t be a priority over armor and weapons, but they’re still quite useful. Starting with Eleanor’s Enchantment Shop, you’ll get access to a variety of gems, as well as enchantments for your armor pieces and weapons. Then, Caroline’s Inn is great to have someplace to sleep that will actually restore your health overnight. Healing items are harder to come by than you’d think, so having this extra option can be fruitful.