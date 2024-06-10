10 Cool Indie Games And Retro Classics Getting Immortalised With New Physical Editions

I’m a sucker for physical games. Walking into a Walmart or Target and seeing the game section made up almost exclusively of download codes makes my gamer spirit cry out in anguish. By the same token, any time a physical edition of a new game or an old classic gets announced I get a warm, fuzzy feeling inside again. Limited Run Games recently held a showcase that announced a bunch of physical editions for all types of games, including the tragically ill-fated, one-of-a-kind PlayStation 1 sequel: Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return.

During a 30 minute presentation, the Embracer-owned boutique distribution label Limited Run Games announced 26 upcoming releases it will be manufacturing discs and cartridges for, including some that were remastered using its own proprietary Carbon Engine for layering retro emulation. I have no idea if works well or not, but I hope it means they got the love, attention, and respect they deserved.

There wasn’t a whole lot of information on pricing or release dates for some of the physical editions, but it’s still a nice heads-up. Now anyone who wants a physical copy can hold out for when those become available instead of double-dipping with the digital version too. After all, fans have waited decades for some of these games. What’s a few more months (or god forbid, years).

Tomba! 2 was the highlight, for sure. Joining Limited Run’s previously announced physical edition for the first Tomba!, the sequel brought the colourful PS1 platformer into a hybrid world of linear paths and 3D environments. It was a bold experiment that left the team behind it, Whoopee Camp, shuttered following its lacklustre sales, though creator Tokuro Fujiwara recently directed the 2021 nostalgia trip Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection and has provided his blessing to Tomba!’s return.

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Gif: Evening Star / Kotaku

A Sonic-like in a vibrant 3D world, Penny’s Big Breakaway is a gorgeous and fun platformer that’s one of my low-key favourite games of the year so far. It’s getting a physical edition in 2024.

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition

Gif: Ubisoft / Kotaku

After many leaks, including accidentally getting released early on Xbox, the sci-fi PS2-era adventure Beyond Good & Evil anniversary edition has been officially announced and its getting a physical edition on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch on July 12. The game is currently available digitally as well.

Fear Effect

Gif: Limited Run Games / Kotaku

Futuristic action-adventure Fear Effect is sooo back. It will be on Steam but is also getting a physical version on PS5, PS4, and Switch. Unfortunately, that won’t arrive until 2025.

Renaine

Gif: Octosoft / Kotaku

If you haven’t heard of Renaine before,lets fix that. The action-platformer follows a colorful knight across beautiful 2D levels that look like Mega Man pixel art on steroids. There’s a demo you can try on Steam, but the game will also get a physical edition when the release date is announced later this year.

GEX Trilogy

Gif: Limited Run Games / Kotaku

Everyone’s favorite rude tude ‘90s gecko is back in a trilogy that will let fans experience all of his janky platforming and dated puns all over again. The Gex Trilogy is coming digitally to all platforms and will reveal the physical versions later this year.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Gif: Wayforward / Kotaku

Announced last year, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution brings the cancelled Game Boy Advance game to modern platforms. It’s only fitting that the sprite-art feast gets a physical edition as well. The WayForward revival is coming to mutliple consoles but a Switch cart feels like the only authentic way to celebrate the comeback. Versions will get announced sometime in the future.

Ninja Five-O

Gif: Limited Run Games / Kotaku

Ninja Five-O is another incredible GBA treasure. You rescue hostages and kill bad dudes in the side-scroller that nobody bought but those who played it loved. The new cover art still looks sick and pre-orders for PS5, PS4, and Switch versions start in July.

Clock Tower Rewind

Gif: Limited Run Games / Kotaku

I cannot play more than 15 minutes of Clock Tower, but as an all-time horror classic that wasn’t previously localized, it definitely deserves a spot in every collector’s library. Physical and collectors’ editions are available to pre-order right now on every platform, including PC.

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return

Gif: Limited Run Games / Kotaku

Fans will finally be able to get their hands on the full set of Tomba! beginning with pre-orders for the first game in July. Tomba! 2 won’t be available to order in physical form until 2025, with digital versions on PC following sometime after that.

DoubleShake

Gif: Rightstick Studios / Kotaku

I had never heard of DoubleShake before but I can’t take my eyes off it now. The 2.5D metroidvania platformer is a low-poly homage to PS1-era adventure games and it really nails the look and feel of what you think you remember those games being like. It’s another indie game that doesn’t have a release date, but will get physical versions when it’s announced.