10 Summer Game Fest 2024 Predictions: Will We See BioShock 4 & Alan Wake 2?

Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off tomorrow, and we’re in for a stacked weekend of showcases, game reveals, and trailers. As with every June gaming Show and Tell season, there’s usually more titles announced than you can poke a stick at – but what do we actually think will make the cut this year?

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has already gone on the record to say that while we’ll “definitely” get a few game reveals, a majority of the opening showcase will feature already-announced titles and updates for released live service games. We do know that games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Metaphor: ReFantazio will get a look in, and that Judas, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Kingdom Hearts 4 and The Wolf Among Us 2 won’t be featured. While this does narrow down the Summer Game Fest predictions considerably, there’s still a lot we don’t know, so we’re going to take a few educated guesses at what could go down during Keighley’s big night. Given we now know that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf (now Dragon Age: The Veilguard) is getting its own 15-minute gameplay reveal as the weekend’s activities wrap up, we’ve not included it in our predictions.

Summer Game Fest 2024 Predictions

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Warhorse Studios announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in April, and the follow-up to the hyper realistic medieval RPG is set to launch later this year on PC and consoles. We don’t have a confirmed release date beyond that window for when players can traipse through 15th-century Bohemia, though. However, given the game’s publisher, Deep Silver, is amongst the confirmed partners for Summer Game Fest 2024, we reckon there’s a good chance we’ll get more news on the title, and maybe a concrete release date while we’re at it.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The upcoming Elden Ring DLC is only a fortnight away, and with previews and first impressions dropping left right and center, we’re learning more and more about what to expect (hint: a lot of content). Publisher Bandai Namco is another confirmed Summer Game Fest partner this year, so it stands to reason that we might see even more from Shadow of the Erdtree ahead of launch to really capitalise on the hype.

Concord

PlayStation only announced Concord during last week’s State of Play, showcasing the very Overwatch meets Guardians of the Galaxy-style hero shooter. The game’s trailer certainly has been turning heads, mostly because of that Marvel-like dialogue in the cinematic, but it’s pretty likely Sony will have more to say on the game given it’s set to launch in August.

Dune: Awakening

Conan: Exiles developer Funcom announced open world survival MMO Dune: Awakening last year, promising all the base-building, political intrigue, and sandworms you could ever hope for. This one’s less of a prediction and more of a sure thing, given Funcom themselves have confirmed that the upcoming game will get a story cinematic reveal during Summer Game Fest.

Alan Wake 2 DLC

Alan Wake 2 absolutely smashed charts and review scores when it launched late last year, and Remedy Entertainment backed it up with the announcement of two DLC expansions to come in 2024. The first DLC, Night Springs, was tentatively planned for late spring (autumn for Southern Hemisphere folk), and while that clearly didn’t pan out now we’re well and truly into summer/winter depending where you are in the world, it’s likely coming out pretty soon. A rather obscure post on the official Alan Wake 2 X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring an ad for ‘Dark Triangle Coffee’ (and “nothing else”) asks fans to “join the percolation on June 7th…in Night Springs.” Given June 7 is the date for Summer Game Fest (of course, that’s the 8th for Australia), odds are high we’ll be finally getting news about Night Springs and when it’ll be available during the showcase.

Tales of the Shire

Maybe this is just a personal hope from me, but Wētā Workshop’s Tales of the Shire could also crop up during Summer Game Fest. It’s set to release this year on PC and console, and publisher Private Division is one of the many partners for this year’s event, so the odds seem pretty favourable. If it doesn’t get a look-in at the opening showcase, my money’s on the Wholesome Direct, though.

Resident Evil & Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image: Capcom

Capcom is confirmed to be in attendance during the Summer Game Fest, and while they’ve got plenty of IPs to throw around, wishful thinking has me hoping we might get news on the Resident Evil franchise. It’s pretty unlikely given there’s been no rumblings as of late to suggest so, though. At the very least, it’s possible that Dragon’s Dogma 2 might get some new updates, potentially in the form of new DLC.

BioShock

Image: 2K

This one might be a stretch, but we already know that 2K has plans to “reveal the next iteration in one of [it’s] biggest and most beloved franchises” at Summer Game Fest. While that could of course also mean more news for Borderlands or Civilization, it’s notable that news on the BioShock front has been pretty quiet as of late. 2K announced in 2019 that it was working on a new title in the franchise after the departure of Ken Levine post-Infinite, and with Levine’s impending release of the very BioShock-like Judas, it’s possible the publisher might be keen to throw a cat amongst the pigeons with some new competition. Here’s hoping, at least.

Kojima…doing something

Image: Bryan Bedder / Stringer via Getty Images / Kojima Productions

Geoff Keighley clearly loves Hideo Kojima. We only have to look back to The Game Awards 2023, when the icon got chance to chat about Death Stranding 2: On The Beach for longer than most of the award winners got to accept their gongs, combined. Given the Death Stranding sequel is in the works, we could see more of what’s to come – or just get an extended chat with the game designer, as Keighley loves to do.

Now do a silly one: at least one woman on the Summer Game Fest stage

Image: JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty images

We all know last Summer Game Fest saw not a single woman on stage, and Geoff Keighley got completely reamed for it online. Apparently, there was meant to be one! She just…couldn’t make it. Given he’s likely learned from that experience (he brought out more women to chat on stage at GamesCom) here’s hoping we might see that continue into this presentation. We can dream, at least.

Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off with what’s expected to be around a two hour livestream, so there’s likely to be a metric tonne of games getting their time in the sun during the showcase. We’ll be liveblogging all the trailers as they drop, so be sure to check back to see everything announced.

Image: 2K / Capcom / Kotaku Australia