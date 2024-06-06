6 Video Game Characters That Would Go Hard On Hot Ones

Hot Ones Season 24 is here, and after watching my Netflix boyfriend (Lewis Hamilton) power his way through the increasingly spicy hot sauces as he gets peppered with questions it’s got me wondering: which video game characters would go hard as Hot Ones guests?

If you’re not familiar with Hot Ones, it’s a long-running YouTube talk show where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat increasingly spicy chicken wings (or vegan wings, depending on the guest). It’s the show that’s spanned a million memes – including that iconic Paul Rudd, “hey, look at us” clip among others – and there’s a whole heap of video game characters that I’d pay good money to see feature on the show. You know, if they were real.

Let’s get into the video game characters I’d like to see on Hot Ones.

Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

Starting off strong, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII would be the ultimate Hot Ones guest. We love to see a villain talk absolute shit, and I’m dying to know if the One-Winged Angel would be able to withstand The Last Dab in all its Scoville-defying glory. We’d also probably get some top-tier tea on SOLDIER, and who am I to say no to that?

Editor’s note: They obviously call him the One-Winged Angel because he was only able to get through a single spicy wing. Sad. — David.

Link (The Legend Of Zelda)

A man of few (or any, really) words, Link from The Legend of Zelda is another high-priority pick as a Hot Ones guest. Sean Evans is the king of deep diving in interviews and teasing out all the juicy info from celebrities, and if anyone could get Link to actually talk, I reckon it’s him. Whether the Hero of Hyrule could withstand any level of spice isn’t quite clear, but if he’s anything like my Tears of the Kingdom version who eats more Spicy Peppers than could be good for the stomach lining, he’ll probably be right at home smashing out Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity.

Bella Goth (The Sims)

Hear me out: was Bella Goth actually abducted by aliens? Was she having an affair with Don Lothario? Think of all The Sims conspiracy theories Evans could hash out with the OG gaming alt queen herself. This, of course, hinges on a) Bella being located and not having been beamed into space for eternity and b) her being a real-life person, but these are all additional unimportant details. I need to see her spill it all over wings, and I will get it one day.

Leon S Kennedy (Resident Evil)

The gaming community’s babygirl, Leon’s stint on Hot Ones would probably be a walk in the park after the events of Resident Evil 2. Given we’ve seen him go through about 500 different personalities, I think Evans could finally tease out the real Leon – and I’m hoping for the sake of good television, we’re getting the awkward but witty side of him. And if all else fails, watching him struggle through the sauces (I truly don’t think he could do spice, for some reason) while sweating, crying, and trying not to end up in the Hall of Shame would be enjoyable enough for me.

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

You just know Lara Croft would have the best stories to share over a plate of wings, and the globetrotting archaeologist would almost certainly have a palette strong enough to withstand the sauce lineup on Hot Ones. Given how hard Crystal Dynamics is going on bringing Tomb Raider to small screens right now, I think if it was actually possible to do so, they’d already be on the phone to get this lined up.

Spyro

I mean, he literally can breathe fire. You’re telling me you don’t want to see a fire-breathing dragon try to withstand Scovilles and possibly fail? Can he dish it out as well as take the heat? The entertainment of having a non-human Hot Ones guest is also a very tempting prospect that I’m wholeheartedly ready to get behind.

