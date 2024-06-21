A Popular Helldivers 2 Stratagem Is Currently Crashing The Game

One of Helldivers 2’s most powerful stratagems is broken. Actually, to be more accurate, the stratagem is actively breaking Helldivers 2, and players are officially being warned not to use it until Arrowhead manages to fix it.

The Spear stratagem is one of Helldivers 2’s beefiest weapons, which has made it a pretty popular loadout choice for as long as it’s been around. The rocket launcher, which needs to be called down in the middle of a round, has a unique lock-on feature and unleashes a pretty devastating blow, making it a routinely necessary weapon on the highest difficulties, where more heavily armored enemies tend to pop up in abundance. As it turns out though, the very thing that makes the weapon so appealing is also literally crashing players’ games.

As reported by Gamesradar+, a player took to the Helldivers Discord to complain that their game crashed while using the Spear’s lock-on function. One of Arrowhead’s community managers responded, saying that the team was aware of similar crashes happening to other players and was looking into the matter. No further updates have been provided since this morning.

As usual, the community is oscillating between ire at the state of the Spear and humor as a coping mechanism. For the most part, posts in the Helldivers subreddit have been pretty tame though, which might honestly be due to the goodwill of the last big patch to hit the game. Helldivers 2 used to have frequent patches and fixes that seemed to solve one issue and cause several more, which eventually added up over the course of several months. Just as players were beginning to feel dejected and like they should give up on Helldivers 2, Arrowhead announced it would take its time with the development of patches so as to minimize the problems they’d cause, and it worked.

Meanwhile, PlayStation seemed to blow the whistle on an entirely different stratagem recently. In an email sent out by Helldivers 2’s publisher, the recently acquired airburst rocket launcher stratagem is discussed in a segment, as well as the anti-tank mines that the community keeps falling short of getting. However, the accompanying picture in this section of the email shows an entirely different weapon than either of those, and seems to be a tease at an upcoming stratagem for a multi-barrel rocket launcher.

Fans are already positing that the featured gun marks the return of a beloved weapon from the original Helldivers, and buzz is already building for the major order that’ll reward players with it. I guess I’d call this less of a leak and more of a strategic tease, and it seems like it’s done the trick. If there’s one thing Helldivers 2 players love more than taking out bugs, it’s a shiny new toy to kill bugs with.