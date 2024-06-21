All The Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Bosses, So Far

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is finally here, bringing players a whole new adventure in the Land of Shadow – and with it, a bunch of mega-hard bosses to defeat both in the field and in dungeons.

If you’re just jumping in to Shadow of the Erdtree today now it’s live, or are planning on a full weekend grinding through the newest Elden Ring DLC, you might be wondering which bosses you’ll be up against. We’ve compiled a list of all the Shadow of the Erdtree bosses for you – but be warned, if you’re wanting to get stuck in clear of any spoilers, maybe come back to this piece later.

Image: Kotaku Australia

This Shadow of the Erdtree boss list will continue to grow as we encounter more enemies (and hopefully defeat them) while playing the Elden Ring DLC, but here’s a full rundown of all the bosses we know of so far, in alphabetical order – this is your final spoiler warning, as this list contains the Shadow of the Erdtree final boss, too.

Ancient Dragon-Man

Ancient Dragon Senessax

Bayle the Dread

Blackgaol Knight

Black Knight Edredd

Chief Bloodfiend

Curseblade Labirith

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Demi-Human Queen Marigga

Death Knight

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Fallingstar Beast

Golden Hippopotamus

Ghostflame Dragon

Jagged Peak Drake

Messmer the Impaler/Base Serpent Messmer

Ralva the Great Red Bear

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Rugalea the Red Bear

Sir Ansbach (it’s recommended not to kill Sir Ansbach as this will lock you out of a questline)

Promised Consort Radahn

As mentioned, we’ll be updating the Shadow of the Erdtree boss list as we attempt to find – and defeat – more enemies in the Land of Shadow. It’s pretty clear there’s a whole lot of enemies to fell in the Elden Ring DLC, more than FromSoftware let on during the marketing of the newest expansion. Players are in for a real treat of gigantic proportions as they jump in again.



Whether you’ve already mowed down a bunch of enemies from this list, or are sizing up how many more you have to go – good luck in Shadow of the Erdtree, Tarnished.

Image: FromSoftware