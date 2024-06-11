Almost Two-Thirds Of PC Players Aren’t Ready For Elden Ring DLC

Elden Ring’s one and only expansion DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is out June 21. That’s less than two weeks away. But were you already aware that in order to be able to play it, you need to have beaten both Starscourge Radahn and previously optional boss, Mohg, Lord of Blood? Because it seems that of PC players at least, some 62 percent have yet to do so.

Defeating Mohg requires reaching Mohgwyn’s Palace, which requires having the Haligtree Secret Medallion and using it at the Grand Lift of Rold, near Leyndell, or completing Varre’s quest line. Mohg is intended to be taken on late in the game, and more than anything, until now it was completely optional. So it’s understandable why some may have yet to do it.

That “some” turns out to be “most,” as noticed by Twitch streamer Cohh Carnage, who pointed out on X (formerly not X) that taking down Mohg scores you a Steam achievement—Shardbearer Mohg—which has only been collected by 37.8 percent of people who own the game. By contrast, 77.8 percent of owners have the Roundtable Hold achievement, suggesting they’ve reached the game’s main hub.

Friendly PSA for all those looking forward to #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree. You have less than 2 weeks to prepare! https://t.co/J18CrUkDQm — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 11, 2024

As Carnage points out, this means 62.2 percent of all people who own Elden Ring on Steam have yet to complete this task. That’s almost two-thirds, none of whom will be able to enter Shadow of the Erdtree when it comes out later this month. And this caught publisher Bandai Namco’s attention too, which used its official X account to encourage people to take notice.

Now, given 23 percent of purchasers haven’t even reached the game’s hub, that suggests almost a quarter of people who bought it have either yet to play, or bounced off it hard—you can likely discount them from being interested in buying DLC. But that still leaves a sizeable proportion who could be shocked to learn they’ve work to do ahead of the 21st.

Xbox achievement trackers suggest the console’s players are doing slightly better, with Shardbearer Mohg unlocked by 54 percent of players, while on PlayStation it looks to be around the same, 54.67 percent. Although, you know, that’s barely over half.

So get cracking! Mohg’s a tough fight, and Starscourge Radahn’s no pushover either. Moghwyn’s Palace is pretty much a late-game area to be visiting, so if you’re pumped for Erdtree, you’re going to want to double-check you’ve cleared it. If not, you’ve got thirteen days to get it done.