Contributor: Isabella Noyes, Chris Neill

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s time to start putting together your wishlists because Amazon Prime Day is back again for another round of huge discounts and bargains. The massive sale event is set to kick off in mid-July and looks to be the largest Prime Day yet, as it’s set to run for a whopping six days.

If you’re unfamiliar with Prime Day, it’s an annual shopping event that gives Australians the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, video games, homewares and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start in Australia?

This year, the Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off at 12am (AEST) on Tuesday, July 16 in Australia, and will run until 11:59pm (AEST) on Sunday, July 21. That gives you six whole days to snap a red-hot local deal.

Amazon will also run additional smaller events during the year, like the Big Smile Sale and Prime Big Deal Days.

The best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

While we won’t know the exact deals until Prime Day kicks off, a press release provided by Amazon Australia has mentioned the sale will include leading brands like Apple, Bose, De’Longhi, Dyson, Instant Pot, Lego, Meta, Miele, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung and Sony.

Keep this article bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it when the sale event kicks off.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these Prime Day offers?

Image: iStock/NoDerog

While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Day 2024 will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.

If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.

But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month – or $79 for an annual plan. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.

Image: iStock/Julie Clopper