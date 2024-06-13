eBay’s EOFY Sale: Our Top Picks For PS5 Games, Steam Decks And More

If you’ve recently looked at your towering pile of unplayed games and thought “Could be bigger”, this end-of-financial-year sale will help you get there. As part of its EOFY 2024 sale offerings, eBay is running a range of deals across a huge variety of video games, accessories and even Steam Decks – most of which come from the official shopfronts of retailers like EB Games and The Gamesmen.
Here are the best deals available during eBay’s EOFY 2024 sale, which includes PS5 games, Steam Deck, Logitech racing wheels and more.
The best eBay EOFY sales for Nintendo Switch games
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – now $42 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $69.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $52.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – now $23 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $49.95)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – now $63 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Oddworld Collection – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $79.95)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $59.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $52.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $50.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $79.95)
- Stardew Valley – now $42 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – now $63 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Super Bomberman R 2 – now $42 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $79.95)
The best eBay EOFY sales for PS5 games
- Atomic Heart – now $52.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $109.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultimate Edition) – now $72 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Dead Space – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $32.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $49.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $82.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $119.95)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E (Day 1 Edition) – now $20.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Granblue Fantasy Relink – now $42 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Lies of P – now $72 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Lords of the Fallen (Deluxe Edition) – now $57.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $129.95)
- Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy – now $14 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $29.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Enhanced Edition) – now $23 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $49.95)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – now $63 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $82.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $109.95)
- Octopath Traveler II – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $59.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Ride 5 (Day One Edition) – now $47.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $114.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $52 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5) – now $91.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 (Launch Edition) – now $83 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $119.95)
The best eBay EOFY sales for Xbox games
- The Callisto Protocol (Day One Edition) – now $22.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Dead Space – now $31 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Elden Ring – now $63 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $89.95)
- Like a Dragon: ISHIN! – now $22.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Lords of the Fallen (Deluxe Edition) – now $57.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $129.95)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – now $63 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $52.95 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil 4 – now $42 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $69.95)
- Starfield – now $54.98 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $119.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – now $14 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $49.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $23 with the promo code YAUAO1GRMZPLLV7M (down from $39.95)
The best eBay EOFY sales for handheld PC consoles
- ASUS ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $1,073.43 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $1,299)
- Valve Steam Deck Handheld Gaming Console (512GB)– now $758.60 with the promo code SAVB5 (down from $938)
- Valve Steam Deck OLED Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $1,094.53 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $1,550)
- Valve Steam Deck OLED Handheld Gaming Console (1TB) – now $1,278.13 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $1,776.60)
The best eBay EOFY sales for racing wheels
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel (Xbox) – now $459.95 with the promo code SAVB8 (down from $649.95)
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel (PlayStation) – now $484.95 with the promo code SAVB3 (down from $649.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel (Xbox) – now $479.95 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $629.95)
- Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel – now $959.95 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $1,099.95)
- Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel – now $689.95 with the promo code PAYZIPF524FWYD7M (down from $799.95)
You can check out the rest of eBay’s EOFY sales here.
Image: ASUS/Square Enix/Logitech
