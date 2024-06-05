At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of the financial year is right around the corner, which means it’s time for the annual sales. To save you the trouble of having to dig through every EOFY 2024 sale that’s currently available, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. Here are all of the best EOFY 2024 sales that are still available for gaming laptops, NBN plans, TVs and more.

We’ll be updating this article as more and more sales become available. It’s also worth keeping in mind that most of these EOFY offers are only available until June 30, so you have just under a month to snag a deal.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming laptops and computers

Image: HP

Best EOFY 2024 sales for PC monitors and accessories

Image: HyperX

Best EOFY 2024 sales for tech

Image: Samsung

Best EOFY 2024 sales for NBN plans

Aussie Broadband NBN – save up to $240 over 12 months

iiNet NBN – save $60 over six months

Kogan NBN – save $60 over six months

Optus NBN – save up to $180 over six months

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

It varies, depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and let them run until the end of the month, while others will extend their deals until mid-July. Some brands will also cycle through a series of different EOFY offers over the month.

