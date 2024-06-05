The end of the financial year is right around the corner, which means it’s time for the annual sales. To save you the trouble of having to dig through every EOFY 2024 sale that’s currently available, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. Here are all of the best EOFY 2024 sales that are still available for gaming laptops, NBN plans, TVs and more.
We’ll be updating this article as more and more sales become available. It’s also worth keeping in mind that most of these EOFY offers are only available until June 30, so you have just under a month to snag a deal.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming laptops and computers
- HP: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops and desktops
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop (17.3″, 13th Gen i9, 2TB SSD) – now $4,224 (down from $6,499)
- HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $2,339 (down from $3,899)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, Ryzen 5, 512GB SSD) – now $1,189 (down from $1,699)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, 12th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,589 (down from $2,649)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (16.1″, 13the Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,979 (down from $3,299)
- Kogan: Save up to 60 per cent off a huge range of gaming monitors and accessories
- ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $949 (down from $1,299)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $1,079 (down from $1,399)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (1TB SSD) – now $1,279 (down from $1,499)
- Lenovo: Save up to 61 per cent off laptops and more
- Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14650HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,239 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Slim 5 Gaming Laptop (14″, Ryzen 7 7840HS, 512GB SSD) – now $2,119 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14700HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,599 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i9-14900HX, 1TB SSD) – now $3,999 (down from $6,299)
- Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
Best EOFY 2024 sales for PC monitors and accessories
- HP: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of gaming monitors and HyperX accessories
- HP Omen 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $218 (down from $299)
- HP Omen 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $384 (down from $549)
- HP Omen 31.5″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $475 (down from $679)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Aqua) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $319)
- Kogan: Save up to 60 per cent off a huge range of gaming monitors and accessories
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of PC gear, including monitors, mice and keyboards.
Best EOFY 2024 sales for tech
- Bose: Save up to 40 per cent off headphone, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $549.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – now $549.95 (down from $649)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – now $369.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – now $149.95 (down from $249.95)
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- Hisense 55″ U6NAU Mini-LED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $922 (down from $1,299)
- Hisense 55″ Q6NAU 4K QLED Smart TV – now $883 (down from $999)
- LG 55″ OLED B4 4K Smart TV – now $2,271 (down from $2,499)
- LG 75″ QNED81 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,981 (down from $2,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q60D 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,432 (down from $1,731)
- Samsung 75″ QN85D 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – now $3,375 (down from $3,999)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $995 (down from $1,699)
- TCL 43″ C655 QLED Google TV – now $695 (down from $795)
- Samsung: Save on smartphones, QLED TVs and more
- Save up to $800 on the QN85D Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (ends June 12)
- Save up to $600 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Save up to $400 on the Galaxy S24 and S24+
- Save up to $674.75 on the Galaxy Tab S9 series
Best EOFY 2024 sales for NBN plans
Aussie Broadband NBN – save up to $240 over 12 months
iiNet NBN – save $60 over six months
Kogan NBN – save $60 over six months
Optus NBN – save up to $180 over six months
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
It varies, depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and let them run until the end of the month, while others will extend their deals until mid-July. Some brands will also cycle through a series of different EOFY offers over the month.
