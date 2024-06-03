The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $69, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $44 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth for $75.95.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Image: Nintendo

Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $472 (down from $539)

Switch game deals

PS5 gaming deals

Image: Neowiz Games

PS5 game deals

PS5 accessory deals

Logitech G923 Driving Wheel + Driving Force Shifter – now $509 (down from $739.90)

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Image: Rocksteady Studios

Xbox game deals

Xbox accessory deals

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $329 (down from $499)

Other gaming deals

Image: ASUS

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Image: Samsung

Gaming headset deals

Image: Logitech

Keyboard deals

Image: Corsair

Mice deals

Image: SteelSeries

Monitor deals

Image: MSI

Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals

Image: TP-Link