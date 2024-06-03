The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $69, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $44 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth for $75.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $472 (down from $539)
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.50 (down from $69.95)
- Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $29 (down from $69)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $63.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Tunic – now $59.95 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
PS5 gaming deals
PS5 game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $36 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV – now $76.63 (down from $109.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – now $69 (down from $99)
- Elden Ring – now $64 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $75.95 (down from $119.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $54.95 (down from $79)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – now $45 (down from $89.95)
- Lies of P – now $77 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $57 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $57 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $79 (down from $119.95)
PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Driving Wheel + Driving Force Shifter – now $509 (down from $739.90)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $36 (down from $79.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $74 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $57.48 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $59.95 (down from $99)
- Lies of P – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $24 (down from $39)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $57 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $36 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $57 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $78.41 (down from $119.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $12.75 (down from $39.99)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $329 (down from $499)
Other gaming deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Wireless PC Controller – now $182.90 (down from $269)
- ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $1,099 (down from $1,299)
- GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Game Controller – now $125.90 (down from $159)
- GEEKOM IT12 Mini PC (i7-12650H, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD) – now $849.11 (down from $999)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM790 Pro Mini PC (Ryzen 9 7940HS, 64GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) – now $1,063.99 (down from $1,379.99)
- PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller (Xbox) – now $149 (down from $179.95)
- Valve Steam Deck Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $769
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $324.20 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X – now $248 (down from $469)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $519 (down from $729)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24GB Video Card – now $1,439 (down from $1,699)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $89 (down from $125)
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $309 (down from $349)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (2TB) – now $299 (down from $499)
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (2TB) – now $238.83 (down from $479)
- Samsung Portable T9 SSD (2TB) – now $429 (down from $519)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset –now $173.36 (down from $199)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset –now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 Gaming Headset –now $329 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset –now $99 (down from $199.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset –now $249 (down from $399)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset –now $59 (down from $119)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Wired Gaming Headset –now $321.12 (down from $565)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Gunmetal Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $299 (down from $399)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $221.93 (down from $299)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $179 (down from $239)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $139 (down from $179)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $209.97 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $148.17 (down from $279)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $133 (down from $239.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Mechanical Keyboard – now $65.99 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $136.99 (down from $269)
Mice deals
- ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Wireless Mouse – now $150.99 (down from $189)
- ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless Gaming Mouse (EVA-02 Edition) – now $156.40 (down from $199)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse – now $99 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – now $39.57 (down from $59)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $41.90 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- ASUS TUF 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $369 (down from $529)
- ASUS TUF 27″ 2K IPS Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $799)
- Gigabyte M27U 27″ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor – now $749 (down from $899)
- LG 32″ FHD Monitor – now $249 (down from $399)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $318 (down from $474)
- Samsung 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $429)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo Curved QLED UHD Gaming Monitor – now $1,099 (down from $1,599)
- Samsung 24″ Odyssey G3 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey G5 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX1800S Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $80.80 (down from $149)
- ASUS AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Ai Mesh Router (2 Pack) – now $158 (down from $299)
- Corsair iCUE 4000D RGB AIRFLOW Mid-Tower Case – now $205 (down from $239)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $159.78 (down from $269.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Home Mesh Router (3-Pack) – now $479 (down from $699)
- HyperX QuadCast Microphone – now $164 (down from $219)
- Logitech G Yeti GX Microphone – now $170 (down from $249.95)
- Razer Kiyo X Full HD Streaming Webcam – now $87.48 (down from $139)
- TP-Link Archer AX12 AX1500 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $67 (down from $109)
- TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (3 pack) – now $189 (down from $249)
- TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (2 pack) – now $202 (down from $299)
