Beyond Good & Evil Remaster News Accidentally Revealed Early, Again

Oops! Ubisoft seemingly jumped the gun earlier today when it announced the release date and full title for a new remaster of Beyond Good & Evil via Twitter. The publisher has since deleted the tweet, but the internet never forgets.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition might be one of the worst-kept secrets in video games right now. This remaster of the original Beyond Good & Evil, which released back in 2004, has leaked numerous times over the last 12 months. And now, seemingly right before it’s to be revealed at an event, Ubisoft has leaked the project one more time.

On Thursday morning, Ubisoft tweeted that the remaster will launch on June 25 via the publisher’s official Twitter account. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before plenty of people and outlets, including Wario64, shared the news online.

According to a trailer that also went live earlier today, this improved version of Beyond Good & Evil will feature a new treasure hunt, an art gallery, a newly improved soundtrack, 60 FPS gameplay, a speedrun mode, and support for 4K resolution. Sounds pretty cool, but it’s still weird we will have received two different remasters of this game before the sequel ever arrives.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has leaked ahead of schedule. In fact, last year some Ubisoft+ subscribers were able to actually play an unfinished version of the upcoming remaster before Ubisoft had even officially announced it. This gave us our first look at the remastered game. At the time, Ubisoft told Kotaku that the early release was due to a technical issue.

Meanwhile, Beyond Good & Evil 2, which was announced back in 2008, is still nowhere to be seen, though Ubisoft suggests it is totally not dead and will one day launch. Maybe it will arrive before BG&E 1 gets remastered again?

.