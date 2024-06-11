Steam Decks Are Going For Their Lowest Price In Australia In Big W’s Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale is live now, and just when the deals couldn’t get any better, the Steam Deck is on sale too for one of the cheapest prices available in Australia.

The Big W sale kicked off today, and runs until July 10 online and in-store, although the Steam Deck deal is available online only as part of the Big W marketplace offering through Tristar. Usually, Valve’s 512GB version of the handheld console goes for $799, but during the sale it’s available for $735, a $64 saving. By comparison, 512GB Steam Deck handhelds in other Australian online retailers generally go for between $769-$800, so this is one of the cheapest deals out there. Free shipping is also included, just to sweeten the deal even more.

It’s worth noting that technically the Steam Deck is not officially available in Australia directly from Valve just yet, so both this Big W deal and any other Aussie retailers are all grey imports. While we always recommend weighing up the risks of purchasing a grey import of Valve’s handheld console, the sale of them in Australia is pretty commonplace now through marketplace-style stores like Big W, and thanks to local consumer law there is at least some level of protection for local buyers. This doesn’t mean warranties offered by sellers are bound to be simple to navigate, but we’d recommend checking out customer reviews and warranty conditions before making the jump.

If you’re still fiending a Steam Deck and the alternatives like the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go just aren’t calling your name, this Big W sale is definitely up there as one of the best deals out there for the 512GB base model.

As with any Big W sale, hot deals usually go pretty quick, so we’d recommend copping the Steam Deck soon if you’re wanting to get in on the bargain available right now. We’ve also included a roundup of all the other solid discounts available during the Big Whopping Toy Sale here, such as the Nintendo Switch OLED and PS5 Slim consoles, if you’re keen to get yourself a pre-tax time treat.

Have you bought a Steam Deck in Australia via grey import marketplaces like Big W’s? Let us know your experience in the comments.

Image: Big W / Valve / Kotaku Australia