Big W’s Toy Sale Is Slashing Prices On Xbox & Nintendo Switch Consoles

Big W is coming in hot with the Big Whopping Toy Sale next week, and just about any gaming console you might want to get your hot little hands on is copping a discount as part of it.

The Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale, which includes discounts on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, kicks off on 11 June and is set to run until 10 July online and in-store. However, some of these deals are only sticking around for a short while, so you’d better get in quick to score a gaming bargain before they’re all snapped up.

The selection in the Big W sale sneak peek available online is pretty bloody massive, and we might be in for even more gaming deals when it drops on Tuesday morning. We’ve rounded up those juicy console deals for you below.

Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale Gaming Console & Controller Deals

There’s plenty more where this came from, including 10% off Nintendo eShop gift cards and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gift Cards (although this one’s in store only). There’s also a range of TCG products up for grab at a discount if you’re keen on Pokemon cards, too.

Given consoles on sale during any Big W sale go like hotcakes, we’d recommend getting in quick on Tuesday when the deals go live. Check back next week for all the other hot deals, including gaming accessories, new games, and more.

Will you be jumping in on the Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale? Let us know what you’re after in the comments.

Image: Big W / Nintendo