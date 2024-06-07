Blumhouse Is Making A LOT Of Cool-Looking Horror Games

Blumhouse Games just announced itself in pretty grand fashion. The production company known for its prodigious catalogue of horror movies is moving into spooky games, and rattled off a total of six games it has in production in just two minutes.

The games include Crisol: Theater of Idols from Vermilla Studios, Grave Seasons from Perfect Garbage, Sleep Awake from Eyes Out, Fear the Spotlight from Cozy Game Pals, The Simulation from Playmestudio, and a new game from Sam Barlow and Brandon Cronenberg called Project C.

That’s … a lot of games from a games publisher that’s only just opened its doors. Don’t get time wrong, they all look really cool and explore very different kinds of horror, but it’s quantity of them that’s surprising. Will the studio be fine if one or more of them flop? Time’s gonna tell. Getting big names like Sam Barlow certainly doesn’t hurt their fortunes any.

There are currently no release dates for the games features in the Blumhouse Games sizzle reel, but we’ll keep you posted.

Blumhouse Games did not have any news on Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, in case you were wondering.