Capcom Is Remastering Dead Rising And Hmmm…

Capcom has just announced it’s remastering the original zombie-killing shooter Dead Rising for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new version of the 2006 game doesn’t have a release date yet, but we did get a short teaser trailer showing off the new visuals and a redesigned Frank West, and well…hmmm.

The original Dead Rising is a game I really, really love, even if it kicked my ass when I was youngster playing the OG Xbox 360. The game is all about surviving three days inside a zombie-infested mall while trying to figure out what’s going on. Or you can just sit on the roof and leave after three in-game days in one of Dead Rising’s multiple endings. A big selling point of the original Dead Rising was all the zombies on-screen, as well as the ability to use basically anything inside the mall as a weapon against the undead. Now, Capcom has surprised us with the announcement of a Dead Rising remaster.

Capcom

Announced on June 26, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster appears to be a complete remaster of the original game, featuring tons of new textures, models, and more. In the short teaser trailer, we see part of the game’s intro of Frank West—a photojournalist who has covered wars, y’know—flying into the zombie-infested town of Willamette via helicopter.

And well… while I think the town and helicopter look great in this new remaster, with improved lighting and nicer-looking textures, Frank himself is looking a bit odd. Here’s the original game’s intro for comparison:

IGN / Capcom

In some shots in the teaser, he looks much older and looks almost like he’s wearing a Halloween mask of himself. I also am not sure about the new voice which sounds a bit too young and happy for our favorite zombie-slaying photog.

However, this is just one teaser and we’ll need to wait to see how the full game looks and plays. Hopefully, Capcom doesn’t make us wait too long to see some gameplay of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.