Crunchyroll: All The New Anime Streaming In July

We’re back with another list of all the anime streaming on Crunchyroll Australia in July 2024. This season has 29 new shows joining Crunchyroll’s lineup of anime, which are being simulcast weekly from Japan. These release dates are for subbed streams only though, with dubbed versions of the shows set to be announced via Crunchyroll’s website later on.

The anime to keep an eye on this season include Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian, Tower of God Season 2, and NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2.

There’s also a long list of anime that’ll be continuing from the April 2024 season, including My Hero Academia Season 7, Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF, and DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION.

Our picks for the July 2024 season:

The anime we’re most excited about this season includes Twilight Out of Focus, a BL series about a film club in an all-boys school; Senpai is an Otokonoko, a slice-of-life romance about a cross-dressing high schooler; and NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Part 2, a continuation of the anime adaptation of the popular video game series.

Below, you’ll find all the anime Crunchyroll is adding in July. Let’s get into it.

Crunchyroll: All the new confirmed anime streaming in the July 2024 season

Image: Project No.9/studio A-CAT/Doga Kobo

June 27

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human (studio A-CAT)

July 2

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible (Yumeta Company)

SHY Season 2 (8bit)

July 3

TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- (SATELIGHT)

July 4

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Doga Kobo)

July 5

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 (Tezuka Productions)

Days with My Stepsister (Studio DEEN)

Pseudo Harem (NOMAD)

Senpai is an Otokonoko (Project No.9)

Twilight Out of Focus (Studio DEEN)

July 6

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Cour 2 (A-1 Pictures)

Quality Assurance in Another World (100Studio and Studio Palette)

July 7

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season (SHAFT)

SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary (Lapin Track)

July 8

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( EMT Squared)

Narenare -Cheer for You!- (P.A.WORKS)

Tower of God Season 2 (The Answer Studio)

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream (TNK)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

July 9

MAYONAKA PUNCH (P.A.WORKS)

July 10

No Longer Allowed In Another World (Atelier Pontdarc)

July 11

Love Is Indivisible by Twins (ROLL2)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (Studio Palette)

July 13

Bye Bye, Earth (LIDENFILMS)

July 14

ATRI -My Dear Moments- (TROYCA)

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! (A-1 Pictures)

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? (Project No.9)

July 18

Sengoku Youko Cour 2 (White Fox)

August 8

Delico’s Nursery (J.C.STAFF)

Image: Tezuka Productions/Twin Engine

My Deer Friend Nokotan (Twin Engine)

My Wife Has No Emotion (Tezuka Productions)

Crunchyroll: All the anime continuing from the April 2024 season

Image: Production +h

● Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF (Passione) – New episodes on Tuesdays

● DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION (Production +h.) – New episodes on Fridays

● One Piece (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Sunday

● My Hero Academia Season 7 (BONES) – New episodes on Saturdays

● That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 (8bit) – New episodes on Sundays

● YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master (Pierrot) – New episodes on Sundays

● Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Sundays

● Wonderful Precure! (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Sundays

We’ll update this list as more anime are confirmed for streaming on Crunchyroll Australia, so make sure you check back.

Tired of being an anime-only? Ready to start building that manga collection? Check out our monthly Manga Club column where Alinah, Chris and Courtney share their favourite reads.

Image: Crunchyroll, Kotaku Australia