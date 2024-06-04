Destiny 2 Servers Predictably Slammed Due To The Final Shape’s Launch

“Destiny 2 servers are not available. Dismiss this message to try again.”

As expected, Destiny 2’s servers are slammed, and very few people have managed to get into the game to experience its climactic conclusion. Something tells me that those of us who can’t get in are going to be waiting a while.

This is, of course, pretty predictable. On Steam, Destiny 2 currently has more than 250,000 players trying to log in, which is pretty close to its all-time peak of 316,750 concurrent players. The number keeps jumping higher every time I refresh the page, and I have a sneaking suspicion it will continue climbing. Keep in mind that these numbers only reflect PC players on Steam, so there’s even more folks out there (like me) who are trying to get in on consoles and other launchers like the Epic Games Store.

Anecdotally, players are slowly managing to get in (including a number of friends and colleagues who I’m not at all jealous of) so not all hope is lost! Destiny has had rocky launches in the past, but its last few have been surprisingly smooth experiences, and Bungie even announced that it was bolstering its efforts for The Final Shape. There’s no beating outsized demand though, and The Final Shape is certainly creating that.

This is great news for Bungie. The last year has been rough for Bungie, which fell greatly short of its sales expectations last year after Lightfall’s disappointing reception and suffered morale-crushing layoffs as it delayed both The Final Shape and its upcoming revival of Marathon. The Final Shape was initially tracking below pre-order expectations for a long while, which was beginning to create a dour picture of things to come. If The Final Shape also fell short, the studio risked losing independence and ceding control to its owners at Sony. According to a post on the Destiny subreddit though, the last few months drastically turned things around though, and at some point, The Final Shape exceeded a million pre-orders. I can definitely tell! Now, Bungie, for the love of god, let me in!