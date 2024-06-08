Devolver Direct 2024: Everything Announced, From Cult Of The Lamb Updates To Tenjutsu

The Devolver Direct 2024 has come to a close for another year, bringing with it all the deeply cursed vibes, chaos, and game reveals we’ve come to expect from publisher Devolver Digital.

This year, the 20-minute Devolver Direct showcase, ostensibly styled as definitely-not-fake video game icon Volvy’s birthday featured new looks at six games – including all-new reveals, release date announcements for much-anticipated titles, DLC, and an exciting Cult of the Lamb update: local co-op is coming.

We’ve rounded up all the announcements from today’s Devolver Direct, including a breakdown of all the news and the trailers dropped so you can get to know all the games you need to add to your game roster over the next year.

Let’s get into it.

Devolver Direct 2024 Announcements

This year’s Devolver Direct included an exciting update for Aussie darling Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance. Unholy Alliance is the next free update for the cult managing roguelite from developers Massive Monster, and introduces a brand-new playable character: a fittingly-demonic looking Goat. Black Phillip who? The Lamb’s newest ally can join in via local co-op, and you’ll be able to go dungeoning, build up your cult, and try out new 2-player twists on minigames like fishing and knucklebones with a mate. The Lamb and the Goat will be able to swap weapons, fight back to back to deal extra damage, or sync up attacks to critical hit all the heretics they mow down together. As well as co-op, the Unholy Alliance expansion will introduce new tarot cards, buildings, follower quests and a whole heap more when it launches on August 12 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

Tenjutsu

Blasting into the Devolver Direct with a 90s anime-inspired trailer, Tenjutsu is a brand new “rogue-jutsu” game from the designer of Dead Cells. In Tenjutsu, you’ll play as a “renegade yakuza hellbent on defying her former associates and loosening their grip on the Secret Garden City.” You’ll need to defeat the four crime syndicates that control the city as you brawl your way through and unlock new weapons, combat movies, and areas to explore. There’s no release date or window just yet, but the game will be coming to PC and consoles when it does drop.

Possessors

Possessors is the second all-new game reveal from this year’s Devolver Direct and comes from indie developer Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash). The action side-scroller leans heavily into platform fighter-style combat in a gorgeously illustrated 3D world that’s been flooded by an interdimensional catastrophe. You’ll play as Luca, the host, and Rehm, her uncooperative counterpart as you make your way through an open-ended world structure with multiple narrative paths, characters to meet, and precision-focused platforming gameplay. Possessors is coming to PC and consoles in 2025.

Terra Nil developer Free Lives is bringing the high-octane chaos of Anger Foot to PC very soon. The “first-person kicker” has been doing the rounds for a while now, including on the PAX Aus showfloor, and we finally have a release date. In Anger Foot, you’ll be armed with weapons and your very quick, very angry feet as you fight through Shit City and unlock new shoes to upgrade your powers (did anyone else spot the Crocs-like kicks?). Anger Foot spinkicks its way onto PC on July 11.

Reality TV inspired “thirst-person-shooter” The Crush House got a release date announcement during Devolver Direct, as well as a Steam demo drop to boot. Playing as the new producer for reality TV sensation The Crush House, you’ll be tasked with filming all the love, lust, and absolute shitfights in the very Love Island-style Malibu mansion. However, if you can’t keep your audience on their toes, you risk the show being cancelled. Create drama, romance, and most importantly good ratings for your diverse range of micro-audiences all with their own tastes. However, that’s not all – there’s a dark mystery waiting to be revealed and you’ll be able to explore the mansion at night to find out all the secrets of The Crush House. The spicy yet sinister new bombshell enters the Villa for PC on August 9, but the Steam demo is out now if you just can’t wait to try it out.

The Talos Principle 2 Road to Elysium expansion

The Talos Principle 2 is getting a brand-new expansion in the form of Road to Elysium on June 14. Split into three distinct chapters, each with their own puzzles, mechanics, and unique new locations to explore, players will reunite with familiar post-human faces to uncover new stories in the robot world. The three chapters are: Orpheus Ascending, Isle of the Blessed, and Into The Abyss, and will drop as a paid expansion on PC, PlayStation, and Xbos Series X|S next week.

So there you have it, folks. Another Devolver Direct done and dusted, and a bunch of exciting games and updates to look forward to (as well as deeply cursed Volvy content to boot).

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

What was your favourite game from this year’s Devolver Direct? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Devolver Digital / Kotaku Australia