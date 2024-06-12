You Need To Check Out This Cozy Management Sim RPG If You Lowkey Liked Stardew Valley’s JojaMart

If you ever wondered what it might be like to run JojaMart in Stardew Valley, small town villain complex and all, cozy management sim RPG Discounty might be right up your alley.

Developed by Crinkle Cut Games, Discounty puts you in the shoes of the newest manager of a small harbour town’s only (and titular) franchise supermarket. You’ll be tasked with organising and restocking shelves, checking customers out, and making special trade deals to thrive, but that’s not all. You’ll also be able to explore the tight-knit community of Blomkest, uncover the town’s secrets, and make friends along the way – and enemies. You can pursue endless profits, or balance it all to try benefit everyone in town – the choice is yours.

Not every inhabitant of Blomkest is all too keen on the success of Discounty, and as you climb the ladder and expand, you might ruffle a few feathers. After all, not everyone likes to see a girlboss win. Your ruthless expansion tactics and capitalist spirit might not go down too well with the residents if you rise too quickly to the top, and as an outsider you’ll be fighting an uphill battle to gain the trust of the Blomkestians from the moment you arrive. As seen in the trailer at this year’s Wholesome Direct, some of the inhabitants might even protest your exploits – what’s a game without a good villain, even if the villain is maybe you?

Of course, it’s not all about being hated, even if it might feel good to live that Stardew Valley JojaMart fantasy with a touch less guilt. You’ll also have to navigate community dynamics to make friends and learn more about what makes Blomkest tick, find all the best local specialty goods to boost profits, and fill the small town with as many Discounty ads as you can. Based on the trailer, you’ll also hire staff to help you run the place and keep things spick and span – and boosting employment in a run-down town is never a bad thing, right?

Discounty doesn’t have a set release date just yet but what we do know is the store management sim will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2025. In the meantime, you can wishlist it now on Steam and keep up to date via social media for updates.

Image: Crinkle Cut Games