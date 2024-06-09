Doom: The Dark Ages Announced, Lets You Ride Dragons Now

Doom is going medieval, with the announcement of Doom: The Dark Ages. The first reveal trailer, shown at today’s Xbox Games Showcase, featured a volley of high-octane gameplay…and dragons?

The nearly two-minute long Doom: The Dark Ages trailer features the Doom Slayer wielding a skull gun, chainsaw shield, and a whole lot of combat in id Software’s next installment in the iconic franchise. While we don’t yet have a release date, we do know it’ll be dropping sometime in 2025 and will be available on Xbox Game pass.

Doom: The Dark Ages has been subject to an active rumour mill, with an Insider Gaming report in May revealing that a medieval iteration of the game was set to be announced in June, the same game that had been previously rumoured to exist under codename “Year Zero”. It appears that report was correct – and we’ll only have to wait a year to get our hands on it.

In the social media post accompanying the trailer, the caption reads: “In the first age, in the first battle, when the shadows lengthened, one stood…” It looks like Doom: The Dark Ages will feature all the gritty medieval fantasy trappings you could hope for. You can check out the trailer below:

Doom: The Dark Ages is the first installment in the franchise since 2020’s Doom Eternal (which spawned a thousand memes about the similarly-timed release of Animal Crossing, the original Barbenheimer), with id Software dropping two DLC expansions following on from launch – The Ancient Gods parts one and two.

Doom: The Dark Ages isn’t the only title getting a world premiere reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase – we also got our first proper look at the new Perfect Dark, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You can check out all the trailers shown during the livestream here.

Are you keen for the next Doom game? Let us know in the comments.

Image: id Software