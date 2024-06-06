Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Has A New Name And It’s Not As Good

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is no longer the name of the fourth game in BioWare’s fantasy RPG series. Now, it’s something that sounds way less cool and doesn’t roll off the tongue. The developer has announced that it’s going to be called Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

After rumours started floating around the internet earlier this week, BioWare confirmed the name change on its social media channels, where it also announced that the first gameplay reveal will be on Monday, June 11. In an interview with IGN, studio GM Gary McKay elaborated on the change a bit. The Dreadwolf in the original title references Solas, a party member from Dragon Age: Inquisition who turned out to be a surprise villain in the final hours and subsequent Trespasser DLC. McKay says Solas will still be a major player in The Veilguard, but the title change is meant to put a spotlight on the companions you’ll recruit in the RPG.

“One thing that’s important to remind fans is that every Dragon Age game is a new and different experience and this game, more so than ever, is about you and your companions – a group that you must rally to fight by your side,” McKay tells IGN. “We can’t wait for players to meet, connect and form their own personal relationships with the unique companions that make up The Veilguard. That’s the spirit of this game…of this story. Choosing who will join you on your adventure, fight alongside you, and be there by your side in the end.”

Exciting news, #DragonAge fans! Join us on June 11 for the first official gameplay reveal.

McKay confirmed in a blog post that Dragon Age:The Veilguard will include seven companions. We’ll be meeting a few of them soon, as BioWare plans to release 15 minutes of footage highlighting the game’s opening on June 11 at 8 a.m. Pacific on the Dragon Age YouTube channel.

I understand the naming convention lines up with Dragon Age: Inquisition, which also was named after the team you were assembling, but Dreadwolf was a striking title that I will dearly miss. I already have my issues with Dragon Age not giving big storylines their due as it hops around its universe each game, so I hope what BioWare is saying about Solas remaining a fixture is true even as the name changes. I’m looking forward to obsessively scrubbing through 15 minutes of footage after a literal decade of waiting, though.

