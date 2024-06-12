All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companions Are Kissable, But What About Solas?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will allow you to “romance the companions you want,” regardless of your character’s gender or race, but what I want to know is if I can aggressively make out with Solas still. I support mages rights, and wrongs.

Speaking to IGN ahead of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s 20-minute gameplay reveal this morning, game director Corinne Busche confirmed the whispers that no matter what variation of Rook you play, your companions will be down to kiss – providing you put in the work to build up the romance. This is a bit of a shift from previous Dragon Age games (other than DAII), where romanceable NPCs had their own preferences in relation to gender and race.

Busche says rather than being “playersexual,” which she says “can be really off-putting where these characters are adapting to who you, the player, are,” the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions are all pansexual instead. “Their past experiences or partners, they’ll reference them and indeed who they’ll become romantic with,” Busche says. “For instance, we saw Harding. I might be playing a straight male character flirting with her, but I choose not to pursue a romance. She might get together with Taash. So my perception, my identity has no bearing on their identities, and that comes through really strongly.”

Despite this, Busche says you’ll need to put in the work early if one of your companions catches your eye, with all seven of them recruitable through the first act of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. However, things won’t get “pretty spicy” until later in the game, “when you really commit to romance.” If you’re wondering what Busche means by pretty spicy, she was quick to clarify that as an M-rated game (in the US, probably an MA or an R here in Aus) there will be nudity – we’re likely to see the same level of explicit sex scenes as other BioWare titles like Mass Effect, in that regard.

While Busche says she played and loved Baldur’s Gate 3, don’t go expecting the sex scenes with companions to lean into the sometimes-comical nature of Larian’s hit RPG – the characters will get spicy, yes, but in a way players can relate to. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, each companion has their own “diverse” personality, meaning “some of them are more spicy” than others. “Some of them are more physical, more aggressive, and some of them are more… we have a gentleman necromancer, for instance, that is more intimate and sensual,” she says.

While romancing and bedding characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is likely going to be a whole lot of fun for a decent chunk of the playerbase, what I, and many others want to know, is where our good friend turned antagonist Solas fits into this all. Can I seduce the Dreadwolf? Can I kiss that egg? I know he’s not a companion, but he’s the bald king that set sale on a thousand fanfictions, and by god I want to see that continue. Imagine the enemies to lovers arc between Solas and Rook – truly legendary stuff. On that note, if we can, in fact, romance Solas, will he still have a preference for female elves only, or will he too fit into the pansexual romance option category? Much food for thought.

Have you watched the gameplay reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard yet? What do you think of it? And perhaps more importantly if you’re a sicko like me, how much do you want to fuck Solas? Sound off in the comments.

Image: BioWare