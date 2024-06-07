Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Reveal Australian & NZ Watch Times

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and as promised, BioWare is dropping an official first look at the gameplay this week. The fourth installment in the iconic fantasy RPG series follows on from Dragon Age: Inquisition which was released a decade ago. With such a long time between drinks, fans of the series are understandably going bloody feral.

Taking to the BioWare blog, studio GM and executive producer Gary McKay confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would be getting an extended gameplay reveal soon – so soon, in fact, that fans won’t even have to wait a whole week to see what the studio’s been cooking up. BioWare is releasing “over 15 minutes of gameplay from the opening moments of the game” on the Dragon Age YouTube channel on 11 June at 8am PT. But when exactly does that time shake out for Aussies keen to tune in from day dot to see what the next adventure in Thedas looks like? We’ve got you covered, friends.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Reveal Trailer Australian & NZ Watch Times

If you’re wanting to watch the new Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay first look the moment it drops and you’re based in Australia, it’s going to be a pretty late one. However, if you’ve already ruined your sleep cycle by then watching all the Summer Game Fest showcases over the long weekend, this will probably be an early night for you! Here’s when that trailer launch time looks like in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

1:00 AM AEST

Wednesday, June 12

SA, NT

12:30 AM ACST

Wednesday, June 12

WA

11:00 PM AWST

Tuesday, June 11

NZ

3:00 AM NZST

Wednesday, June 12

Image: BioWare / Kotaku Australia