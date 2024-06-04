EB Games Is Now Selling The Ugliest Gamer Beds I’ve Ever Seen

EB Games is selling gamer beds now, in case your dating prospects weren’t already grim. For approximately $399.95, you too can now own a single bed with a TV mount on the end of it!

Spotted by Daniel Vuckovic of Vooks over on X (formerly Twitter), EB Games is stocking the X Rocker range of gaming furniture which appears to be online only and “fulfilled by our trusted partner.” The X Rocker range is available across multiple other Aussie retailers with ‘marketplace’ style online stores. After a quick check, it looks like shipping is pretty hefty – the single bed costs around $99 to ship to metropolitan Victorian addresses.

While a majority of the EB Games gamer bed offerings are single beds, which are described as “for junior gamers,” if you have a special someone in your life, don’t worry: you can also get a Gamer Double Bed Frame for $549.95! There’s also a range of loft-style frames with desks built in underneath to really maximise your space. It looks like, sadly, those backlit RGB lights in the pictures aren’t included, though, so you’ll need to sort your own mood lighting.

According to the description on the Basecamp Single TV Vesa Mount Bed, this is a “must for any bedroom” and “made for all-day or night gaming,” and promises to “give your set-up a major upgrade” and allow you to “say goodbye to the outside world.” Some pretty lofty words for a metal and plastic single bed frame, but apparently it’s “perfect for any avid gamers” and allows you to “be ready to play in no time.” It’s giving deeply maidenless energy, but I guess when you’re “staying focused on the game ahead” maybe that’s a benefit not a drawback.

If the idea of extremely minimalistic gaming furniture with obnoxious logos and (some) LED lighting is right up your alley, EB Games is also stocking Gamer Bedside Tables, Gamer Wardrobes, and Gamer Chest of Drawers from X Rocker too. How fun!

While I do enjoy sleeping in my double bed which is decidedly not gamer furniture because most furniture marketed at gamers is ugly as sin, if this is up your alley you can check out the full range at EB Games now. It’s not quite a step up from the IKEA gamer range, that’s for sure

Image: X-Rocker / EB Games