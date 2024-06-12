EB Games Sale: Our Top Picks, Including Nintendo Switch OLED, Steam Deck Alternative Ayaneo 2

EB Games has sneakily dropped another sale, slashing a whole heap of prices across consoles, games, peripherals and board games. The red signs are up and ready to overwhelm your senses in store, just to add yet another Aussie retailer to the pile currently holding sales prior to EOFY sale madness. There’s a whole heap of products going for a bargain online and in-store (with some products available online only) for a limited time, including the Nintendo Switch OLED, Ayaneo 2 handheld gaming PC, and the SteelSeries range – the list goes on. EB Games has announced via X (formerly Twitter) that more deals are coming later this week in the form of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Slim bargains – we’ll be updating this piece as they go live.

These EB Games deals are part of a new sale that doesn’t have an exact finish date just yet, so it’s worth jumping on anything that catches your eye to save yourself a buck. The selection is pretty massive, so we’ve waded through to find our top EB Games sale picks for you to check out.

EB Games Sale Top Picks

EB Games Sale Gaming Consoles, Peripherals And Accessories Deals

EB Games Sale Racing, Flight, & Farming Sim Rig Deals

EB Games Video Game Deals

EB Games Board Game, & TTRPG Deals

There’s plenty more where that came from – you can check out the full range of items in the EB Games sale here. If you’re keen to suss out even more sales, JB Hi-Fi has their own range of bargains right now, Target has slashed prices on Nintendo Switch consoles and Joy-Cons, and we’ve rounded up even more gaming deals available in Australia here.

Happy shopping, gamers!

Image: EB Games / Ayaneo / SteelSeries / Kotaku Australia