Ebay’s EOFY Sale Slashes Steam Decks To Their Cheapest Ever Price In Australia

You can cop a Steam Deck in Australia right now for less than $550 on eBay. Yep, you read that right – massive Aussie tech retailer Mobileciti’s eBay storefront is slinging Steam Decks on local shores for dirt cheap, and just to really sweeten the deal, you can take an extra 20% off with a discount code.

If you’re keen to know the particulars of just how to get a Steam Deck in Australia that cheap, we’ve got you. The 64GB Steam Deck handheld console is currently $679 on sale with free shipping – but you can cop it for $543.20 thanks to eBay’s EOFY deals right now. To score the extra 20% off discount code on an already pretty cheap version of Valve’s handheld, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member – which offers a 30-day free trial period, by the way – and input the code ‘FFD20’ in at checkout. All up, that’s a tasty $135.80 off the base price of the Steam Deck you’ll be saving thanks to the code – more funds to fill up your Steam library with, perhaps?

There’s not currently a set end date for the eBay EOFY 20% off code offer, but given it’s for, you know, the end of financial year, we’d expect to see the discount drop off over the next week as we hurtle into July. If a cheap Steam Deck sounds right up your alley, we’d recommend getting in quick before it’s gone.

It’s worth noting that technically the Steam Deck is not officially available in Australia directly from Valve just yet, so both this eBay Mobileciti deal and any other Aussie retailers are all grey imports. While we always recommend weighing up the risks of purchasing a grey import of Valve’s handheld console, the sale of them in Australia is pretty commonplace now through marketplace-style storefronts like eBay, and thanks to local consumer law there is at least some level of protection for local buyers. This doesn’t mean warranties offered by sellers are bound to be simple to navigate, but we’d recommend checking out customer reviews and warranty conditions before making the jump.

If you’re still fiending a Steam Deck and the alternatives like the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go just aren’t calling your name, this eBay deal is definitely up there as one of the best deals out there for the 64GB base model.

These sales also follow yesterday’s news that Valve had discounted the device on Steam in time for the Summer Sale. Those savings obviously don’t apply to Australians since Valve doesn’t officially sell the device here, so it’s good to see the price drops filtering through elsewhere. Have you bought a grey import Steam Deck through a storefront on eBay? Let us know your experience in the comments.

Image: Valve / Kotaku Australia