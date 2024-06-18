Elden Ring DLC: Shadow Of The Erdtree PC Specs Are Here

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is mere days away, and FromSoftware has announced the minimum and recommended specs for players ready to jump in to the Land of Shadow on PC. If you were wondering how similar the Shadow of the Erdtree specs were compared to Elden Ring’s base game, you’re in luck – they’re almost the same, despite the two year gap between the game’s original release date and the DLC dropping.
With the Elden Ring DLC PC specs now out, and the global release and preload times also live, the final pieces of the puzzle are all coming together before Shadow of the Erdtree launches on Friday. Here’s what your rig will need to run the DLC on June 21 (and what you might need to upgrade in the meantime if your PC is looking more like a toaster these days).
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC PC Specs
Shadow of the Erdtree minimum system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB, or Intel Arc A380 6 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0)
- Storage: 80GB
- Sound card: Windows-compatible audio device
Shadow of the Erdtree recommended system requirements
- Operating System: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB, or Intel Arc A750 8 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0)
- Storage: 80GB
- Sound card: Windows-compatible audio device
All pretty standard stuff from the Elden Ring DLC PC requirements, thankfully – so most players who will be at the point in-game of being able to jump straight into Shadow of the Erdtree won’t have to race to upgrade their PC ahead of launch to avoid a stuttery gameplay experience or any dramas while exploring the newest expansion of the game.
Will you be playing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on launch day? Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited for.
Image: FromSoftware
