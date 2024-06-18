Elden Ring DLC: Shadow Of The Erdtree PC Specs Are Here

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is mere days away, and FromSoftware has announced the minimum and recommended specs for players ready to jump in to the Land of Shadow on PC. If you were wondering how similar the Shadow of the Erdtree specs were compared to Elden Ring’s base game, you’re in luck – they’re almost the same, despite the two year gap between the game’s original release date and the DLC dropping.

With the Elden Ring DLC PC specs now out, and the global release and preload times also live, the final pieces of the puzzle are all coming together before Shadow of the Erdtree launches on Friday. Here’s what your rig will need to run the DLC on June 21 (and what you might need to upgrade in the meantime if your PC is looking more like a toaster these days).

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC PC Specs

Shadow of the Erdtree minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB, or Intel Arc A380 6 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB, or Intel Arc A380 6 GB DirectX: Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0)

Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0) Storage: 80GB

80GB Sound card: Windows-compatible audio device

Shadow of the Erdtree recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11

Windows 10 or 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB, or Intel Arc A750 8 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB, or Intel Arc A750 8 GB DirectX: Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0)

Version 12 (Feature level: 12.0) Storage: 80GB

80GB Sound card: Windows-compatible audio device

All pretty standard stuff from the Elden Ring DLC PC requirements, thankfully – so most players who will be at the point in-game of being able to jump straight into Shadow of the Erdtree won’t have to race to upgrade their PC ahead of launch to avoid a stuttery gameplay experience or any dramas while exploring the newest expansion of the game.



Will you be playing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on launch day? Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited for.

Image: FromSoftware