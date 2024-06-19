Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree PlayStation Pre-Loads Are Now Live

This is a PSA: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is less than two days away, and if you’ve pre-ordered the game on PlayStation, you can start pre-loading the DLC now.

The upcoming Elden Ring DLC launches on Friday, 21 June at midnight local time for console players, and a bit later in the morning for Aussies on PC – you can check the Shadow of the Erdtree release time in your timezone here. While there is pre-loading available, this is only for PlayStation players. PC and Xbox players will have to wait until the game is available in their timezone to begin downloading it, so let’s hope you’ve got good internet speeds if that’s you.

Despite this, PlayStation players can download Shadow of the Erdtree up to 48 hours prior to the game’s official launch time. Which, if you’re not inclined to do the maths, means you’re able to start that download now.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree file size is reportedly around 16.5GB on PlayStation according to PlayStationSize on X (formerly Twitter), so it’s not the biggest download, thankfully. This isn’t a huge surprise, given it’s a DLC as opposed to a full game, of course.

If you’re itching to play the newest Elden Ring DLC when it drops on Friday, make sure to check out our Shadow of the Erdtree review here to tide you over. In our review, Junglist says that, like the base game, the DLC is “somehow both massive and jam-packed, giving us answers and a deeper look into its mythos, bringing new playstyles that make us want to try new builds, keeping PvP fresh, and at least two highly challenging boss fights that’ll terrorise your challenge runs. Hot damn if that isn’t the perfect DLC.” Based on other reviews out in the wild, it’s a pretty massive drop by FromSoftware with a whole lot of content to keep both fans of the base game and newcomers very happy (and quite possibly very frustrated).



Will you be jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree when it launches? Let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the comments.

Image: FromSoftware