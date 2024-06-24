Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree: Where To Find The Great Katana

The Great Katana is, well, a Great Katana found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This heavy weapon is a powerful option for those who enjoy using katanas but want to be able to stance-break more efficiently and dish out more damage at the same time. You know what the say: Go big or go home, right? That’s pretty much the motto of this new addition to Elden Ring.

Here’s what you need to know about the Great Katana and where to find it.

Great Katana stats and features

The Great Katana has a weight of 9.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR – 14

DEX – 18

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Overhead Stance. This Ash of War has you enter a stance wherein you raise the katana high above your head. A normal attack will then propel you forward for a single downward slash, while a heavy attack will perform a series of overhead slashes.

The Great Katana can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Great Katana item description

The Great Katana’s item description reads:

“Large katana with a long, heavy blade. A weapon unique to warriors of the Land of Reeds.

Designed for aggression, this armament requires the wielder to throw their entire body into swinging it. The slashing attacks of its honed edge incite blood loss.”

Where to find the Great Katana

When you’re ready to track down the Great Katana, make your way to the Greatbridge North Site of Grace in Gravesite Plain. Head west to the body of water nearby and take note of the Ghostflame Dragon in the middle of the area. Next to this dragon is a corpse, and on that corpse is the Great Katana just waiting to be added to your collection.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The good news is that you don’t have to fight this monstrous enemy just to get the Great Katana. Instead, hop on Torrent, rush in to snag it, then get the hell out of dodge. You can always come back later to tackle the dragon when you’re better prepared.