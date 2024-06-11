The Best EOFY 2024 Sales For Gaming Laptops And PC Accessories

The annual end-of-financial-year sales have always been a good opportunity to grab a nice discount on a much-needed computer part or accessory. This year is no different, with retailers like eBay, Mwave, and Kogan offering huge deals during their respective EOFY sales. These include massive EOFY sales for gaming laptops, along with bargain prices for accessories like keyboards, mice and monitors.
If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, or you want to refresh your current rig, here are the best EOFY sales for computers.
Table of contents
Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming laptops
- HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $2,339 (down from $3,899)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (15.6″, 12th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,589 (down from $2,649)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop (16.1″, 13the Gen i7, 1TB SSD) – now $1,979 (down from $3,299)
- Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14650HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,239 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Slim 5 Gaming Laptop (14″, Ryzen 7 7840HS, 512GB SSD) – now $2,119 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 5i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i7-14700HX, 512GB SSD) – now $2,599 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop (16″, 14th Gen i9-14900HX, 1TB SSD) – now $3,999 (down from $6,299)
- Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i7-13800H, 1TB SSD) – now $3,299 (down from $5,299)
- MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, 13th Gen i7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,369.66 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $1,999)
- MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i5-12450H, 512GB SSD) – now $1,147.49 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $1,699)
Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming monitors
- AOC 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $148 (down from $199)
- AOC 27″ QHD CurvedGaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $271.06 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $401.99)
- AOC 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) >– now $226.86 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $297.99)
- ASUS TUF 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (180Hz) – now $389 (down from $499)
- HP OMEN 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $296.65 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $549)
- LG UltraGear 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor (18OHz) – now $417 (down from $599)
- LG UltraGear 26.5″ QHD OLED Gaming Monitor (240Hz) – now $999 (down from $1,799)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $299 (down from $499)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $269 (down from $359)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 34″ UWQHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $429 (down from $589)
Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming keyboards
- ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Gunmetal Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard (Brown Switch) – now $329 (down from $399)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Aqua) – now $143 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Red) – now $143 (down from $179)
- Logitech G512 Carbon Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (GX Brown Switch) – now $108.94 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $219)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed RGB GL Linear Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $265.15 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $429.95)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Wireless Low Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $178.47 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Low Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $125.94 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $175.69 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (QX2 Blue Switch) – now $269 (down from $319)
Best EOFY 2024 sales for gaming mice
- ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Gaming Mouse – now $48 (down from $69)
- Finalmouse UltralightX Guardian Wireless Mouse – now $249 (down from $299)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $149)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $109)
- Logitech G PRO Superlight X 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $209 (down from $229)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $109)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $169.15 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $269)
- Steelseries Rival Prime Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $66.45 with the promo code FYZ15 (down from $189)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – now $169 (down from $219)
Best EOFY 2024 sales for other PC gaming accessories
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $135.16 (down from $469)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset – now $223 (down from $279)
- Logitech H340 USB Headset Black – now $46 (down from $55)
- Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – now $329 (down from $449.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset – now $169.63 (down from $359)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless USB-C Gaming Headset – now $226.94 (down from $419)
- Blue Snowball USB Microphone – now $79 (down from $129)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Gaming Microphone – now $164 (down from $219)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – now $209 (down from $239)
Image: LG/ASUS
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
