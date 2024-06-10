Everything Announced At The PC Gaming Show 2024

Summer Game Fest weekend has been action packed, and today was no different with the 10-year anniversary PC Gaming Show 2024. Following on after the Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, the celebration of new and to-be-released PC games featured a whole lot of new things to get excited for.
If you missed this morning’s livestream, or just don’t have chance to wade through the nearly two-hour long showcase, we’ve rounded up all the PC Gaming Show 2024 trailers and announcements in one place. Let’s get into it.
PC Gaming Show 2024 Trailers
Among The Wild
Star Birds
Star Birds is coming to PC in 2025.
Lorn Vale
Ale Abbey
Streets of Rogue 2
Wander Stars
Southfield
Steel Seed
Fallen Aces
Stormgate
Mars Tactics
Toads of the Bayou
Sumerian Six
All Systems Dance
Fumes
Sulfur
Phantom Line
Killing Floor 3
Copa City
Tempopo
Last Moon
I Am Your Beast
Cataclismo
Level Zero: Extraction
Battle Aces
Citizen Sleeper 2
Demonschool
Unrailed 2
Space Station 14
Unbeatable
Odinfall
Core Keeper
No More Room In Hell 2
STRIDEN
Drug Dealer Simulator 2
The Deadly Path
Deathsprint 66
Crescent County
Indie.io Montage
The montage included looks at Forgotten Seas, Moon Mystery, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, Everholm, Shell Runner, Renaissance Kingdom Wars, Debtors’ Club, and The Land of Magnates.
Cat Quest 3
The Crush House
Go-Go Town!
Star Trucker
Escape From Tarkov
Splodey
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
You can read more about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, which was shown both at the Xbox Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show, here.
83
Mullet Madjack
Generation Exile
REKA
Blue Prince
Lok Digital
Tactical Breach Wizards
Aloft
Screenbound
Hotel Galactic
Still Wakes The Deep
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days
Streets of Fortuna
Grit and Valor: 1949
Rise of the Golden Idol
Every Day We Fight
Tales Of Sekiyu
Island of Winds
Airframe Ultra
Stormforge
Windblown
Worship
Gunboat God
As you can see, the PC Gaming Show 2024 was absolutely bloody stuffed with new games, release date announcements, and updates for PC titles big and small. If you’re keen to check out all the other announcements from today’s Xbox Games Showcase, including Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, and the newest Gears of War, we’ve collated all the trailers shown during the livestream here.
What was your favourite reveal from the PC Gaming Show 2024? Let us know in the comments.
Image: PC Gamer / Battlestate Games
