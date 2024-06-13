Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In June

With five months now crossed off the 2024 calendar, that means it’s time to keep an eye out for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers. This month, Extra and Deluxe PS Plus subscribers are in for a treat with Monster Hunter Rise leading the pack in what’s been a busy month for PlayStation fans thanks to the Days of Play celebration.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in June on PlayStation Plus:

PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in June are:

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW Fight Forever

Streets of Rage 4

Download these and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! These titles will arrive June 4 and will remain until early July. EA Sports FC24 is sticking around a little longer, remaining in the monthly rotation until June 18! That means you have another couple of days to decide if you’d like to claim that one.

New on PlayStation Plus in June

Games added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers in June are:

June 18

Monster Hunter Rise

Football Manager 2024

Crusader Kings III

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6

After Us

Anno 1800

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Far Cry 4 (re-release)

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

PlayStation Plus VR2 & Classics for June

June 18

Kayak VR: Mirage (PSVR2)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

Ghosthunter

Daxter

It looks like we’ll continue to see more PSVR2 titles hit PlayStation Plus as Sony pushes their VR tech, as well as PSP classic Daxter.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

PlayStation Plus Games Departing In June

All of the titles below will depart PS Plus Extra and Deluxe on May 21. Big RIP to the Final Fantasy fans.

Final Fantasy IX (PS4)

Final Fantasy VII (PS4)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PS4)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (PS4)

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster (PS4)

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

Abzu (PS4)

Adr1ft (PS4)

How to Survive 2 (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4)

Ashen (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5, PS4)

I Am Dead (PS4, PS4)

Absolver: Downfall (PS4)

My Friend Pedro (PS4)

The Messenger (PS4)

Jotun (PS4)

Sundered (PS4)

This Is the Police (PS4)

This Is the Police 2 (PS4)

ELEX (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4)

Minit (PS4)

Observation (PS4)

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: Capcom, Ready at Dawn, Sony, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia