Fable Devs, I Am Begging You To Put Matt Berry In The Game

Fable is finally coming in 2025, and based on the two trailers we’ve seen at consecutive Summer Game Fests, it’s bound to be just as chock-full of British icons as the franchise is known for. This, however, is my personal pitch to Playground Games for one particular icon to please make it into Fable, in whatever capacity possible: living legend and sometimes regular human bartender, Matt Berry.

I mean, come on. As if Matt Berry wouldn’t fit the vibe of Fable’s cheeky take on classic British fantasy to a T. We already know other English comedic talents Richard Ayoade (Moss from The IT Crowd), and Matt King (Super Hans from Peep Show) will feature in some capacity – with King as Humphry, the retired hero who seemingly plays a mentor role to Fable’s protagonist. Berry, also a star in The IT Crowd and the extremely popular American remake of What We Do In The Shadows would slot in perfectly as yet another familiar voice (and perhaps face) amongst the cast of characters in Albion.

If Matt Berry’s acting chops aren’t enough to convince Playground Games that he simply must be in Fable, his near cult following of fans after his portrayal of Laszlo in WWDITS should do it. I know nary a soul who couldn’t quote at least one of his iconic lines in that singsong, recognisable voice. Playground: Trust me. Berry is in. Berry is hot. I want some Berry. Berry, it’s gonna be.

Personally, I imagine Matt Berry featuring in Fable as some sort of pompous, dramatic bard-type character – and perhaps this is me typecasting him, but it would just fit too perfectly. We’ve had John Cleese, Simon Pegg, Steven Fry, and Nicholas Hoult in Fable 3, and while those are all tip-top picks for a game in 2010, it’s a missed opportunity to not capitalise on his current star power for the game. Hell, he’ll even be free from his vampiric duties with What We Do In The Shadows airing a final season this year – what better timing?

I simply will not rest until I hear Matt Berry’s pipes in Fable, and while I’m begging for it to come true, I’m probably preaching to the choir here. He’s a pretty damn safe bet, and come 2025, I’ll be watching those cast credits very closely for a cameo (or hopefully a major role).

What can I say? He’s my best friend, he’s my pal, he’s my homeboy, my rotten soldier, my sweet cheese, my good time boy. Put him in Fable, goddamnit.

Image: Playground Games / FX / Kotaku Australia