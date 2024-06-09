Fable Gets New Trailer, And It Reveals So Much More About The Franchise’s ‘New Beginning’

Fable is almost here, heroes, with a new trailer released during today’s Xbox Games Showcase finally gave us a glimpse into gameplay, and a release window – we’ll be exploring Albion come 2025 in this “new beginning to the legendary franchise.”

The Fable reboot was initially announced during 2020, with a story-heavy trailer dropping during Summer Game Fest 2023 featuring IT Crowd alum Richard Ayoade as a giant (and antagonist, from the looks of it). This newest trailer backs up that very British, very unserious exploration of heroism and fantasy with yet another British icon taking the guest seat to chat all about what it’s like to be a hero. Matt King, best known for his role as Super Hans in sitcom Peep Show, plays Humphry, Albion’s greatest (retired) hero. You can check out the full trailer below:

From the newest Fable trailer, it looks like Humphry took in our protagonist as a mentor, and has been trying to show her the ropes while not letting her reputation get to her head. We get quite a lengthy monologue from Humphry not just about the lovers, the haters, and the “chancers” (read: hero-fuckers), but also about the choices made and the impact they have.

A second hero who seems pretty keen to do what they want features in the new Fable trailer for a split second, and we hear more about another prospective warrior of the people who “made all the wrong choices”. It looks like this Fable will go hard on the element of player choice, and seems pretty likely that much like the previous games in the franchise, depending what decisions you make will impact how others in the world see you, and where your story goes (and maybe, just maybe, what you look like, too).

We also know that a “mysterious figure” from Humphry’s past “threatens Albion’s very existence” in this new Fable story, forcing him out of retirement alongside the protagonist for at least part of the adventure. We personally can’t wait for the banter between the master and apprentice;

While Phil Spencer has confirmed that we’ll be getting the new Fable before The Elder Scrolls 6 (honestly, what aren’t we getting before TES6?), we also now know the game will release in 2025. It’ll be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, and much like most Xbox releases these days, will be available on day one via Game pass.

Today’s Xbox Games Showcase was pretty jam packed with new trailers, release date announcements, and global premieres, including Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, and the newest Gears of War. You can check out all the trailers shown during the livestream here.



What do you hope to see in the new Fable reboot when it launches? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Playground Games / Xbox