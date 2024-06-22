Fortnite Metallica Concert: Australian And New Zealand Start Times

Fortnite is preparing to kick off a new Festival season and is doing so with one of its patented ‘live’ concert events. This time around, the Fortnite headline act is Metallica, the legendary metal band that Gen-Xers and elder Millennials love to hate.

Metallica headlines the first Fortnite concert from a metal or rock group. Previous concerts have stuck to dance, pop, rap, or RNB artists like Diplo, BTS, Travis Scott, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and others. With the new Rock Band-like music game Fortnite Festival, it seems concerts for big-name artists may be on the menu more often as Epic seeks to draw greater attention to the mode (which requires no small amount of financial upkeep for licensing songs).

The Fortnite Metallica concert, dubbed ‘Fire. Fuel. Fury’, ties into the current Mad Max-esque Wrecked season that features Fallout skins and more. Beyond the new Festival Pass and the new songs and instruments it adds to the game, all four Metallica members will get their Fortnite skins for Festival and Battle Royale. Lego versions will be added to Lego Fortnite, and Metallica is even getting its own circuit and custom car for Rocket Racing.

Metallica’s all-digital appearance in Fortnite is a far cry from the band that was once so against digital music that it helped destroy Napster.

When to catch the Fortnite Metallica concert in Australia and New Zealand timezones

Unlike previous events, which were one-off performances not to be repeated, the Fortnite Metallica concert has multiple showtimes across the weekend. This was implemented after previous one-time-only concerts became so overcrowded that it affected servers, leaving players out in the cold.

Below, you’ll find kick-off times for regions in Australia and New Zealand. If you’d rather not get up early, Sunday will likely be the best day to catch it. This is because Sunday is the only day with an afternoon session, starting at 1 PM AEST. Monday doesn’t have an afternoon session, with the final show kicking off at 7 AM AEST.

One thing I think we can all agree on is that Epic needs to consider how it’s serving its audiences in the Southern Hemisphere with these timings. Of the six available concert timeslots, just one is being held at a reasonable hour for ANZ players. C’mon, Epic, I know there are a lot more people in the Northern Hemisphere, but you can do better than that.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Showtime 1

4:00 AM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

3:30 AM (NT, SA)

2:00 AM (WA)

6:00 AM (NZ)

Showtime 2

7:00 AM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

6:30 AM (NT, SA)

5:00 AM (WA)

9:00 AM (NZ)

Showtime 3

1:00 PM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

12:30 PM (NT, SA)

11:00 PM (WA)

3:00 PM (NZ)

Monday, June 24, 2024

Showtime 1

12:00 AM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

11:30 PM Sunday June 24 (NT, SA)

10:00 PM Sunday, June 24 (WA)

2:00 AM (NZ)

Showtime 2

4:00 AM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

3:30 AM (NT, SA)

2:00 AM (WA)

6:00 AM (NZ)

Showtime 3

7:00 AM (ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC)

6:30 AM (NT, SA)

5:00 AM (WA)

9:00 AM (NZ)

The Metallica: Fire. Fuel. Fury. concert will be available in Fortnite on all platforms. For more, you can check out Epic’s blog post here.