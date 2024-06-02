Here’s What The ROG Ally X Will Cost You In Australia

ASUS has pulled the covers off its (slightly) upgraded ROG Ally X handheld at Computex, and we now know how much you’ll be paying for it in Australia.

As previously reported, the ROG Ally X features only a handful of upgrades over the original model. A 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD expands the storage (but you’ll still want expanded storage of your own), 24 GB LPDDR5X-7500 RAM certainly expands the memory capacity, and a new 80 Wh battery increases the device’s famously short uptime between charges.

ASUS says the joysticks have also been tweaked for better ergonomics and “more precise control,” and two USB-C ports make life a little easier when you want to charge and plug something else in.

The ROG Ally X will run you $1,599 in Australia ($1,799 in New Zealand), and the first wave will ship on July 22. That’s $300 above the original, which was recently discounted in preparation for its new sibling’s arrival. Pre orders are already live at JB Hi-Fi and the ASUS E-shop.

As noted by Gadget Guy, a v1.5 update for Armoury Crate SE, the software the ROG Ally X uses, will drop in July. The update will provide a long-awaited UI refresh and add some extra functionality.

When we took the original for a spin last year, it was the first true Steam Deck competitor to officially beat Valve’s machine to Australia (if you don’t count the Aya Neos, of course). Our reviewer Alice Clarke really enjoyed the experience of using it for travel, even if its extremely short battery life became a problem on long-haul flights. These user complaints, and a field of competitors that seems to expand every week, appears to have pushed ASUS into a quick, 12-month update for the handheld. Is it now the machine it should have been at launch?

We’ll find out when it starts shipping in July.

Image: ASUS, Kotaku Australia