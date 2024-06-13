JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale Could Save You Thousands On Hot Gaming Products

JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY sale is live, and there’s some mega bargains to cop on gaming monitors, laptops, and peripherals before tax time well and truly hits. If you’ve been holding out on upgrading your rig, now might be the perfect time to do so at a discount.

The JB Hi-Fi ‘Smash Your Tax Time’ sale ends on June 30 just in time to give an accountant a headache as you explain exactly why that souped-up monitor or gaming laptop is tax-deductible. You’ll be able to shop these deals online and in-store while stocks last, and there’s a whole heap of gaming deals to capitalise on while they’re live.

To save you the time of online window shopping through the gargantuan selection of deals, we’ve rounded up the best gaming deals from the JB Hi-Fi EOFY sale here. We’ve also included additional gaming products that are on sale right now separate to this – so not everything in this roundup is tax deductible, sadly – that includes the video games.

Let’s get into it.

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Sale Gaming Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Laptop, Desktop & Console Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Monitor Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Peripherals & Accessories Deals

JB Hi-Fi Sale Game Deals

There’s, as always, plenty more deals where that came from in the JB Hi-Fi EOFY sale – you can check out the full range here. JB isn’t the only retailer with gaming gear throwing their hat into the EOFY sale ring, either – we’ve rounded up the best tax-time deals across stores like Big W, Amazon, and more.

Have you copped a JB Hi-Fi bargain recently? Let us know in the comments.

Want more EOFY sales?

You can check out more EOFY offers here:

Image: JB Hi-Fi / Asus / MSI / Kotaku Australia