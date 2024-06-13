JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale Could Save You Thousands On Hot Gaming Products

JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY sale is live, and there’s some mega bargains to cop on gaming monitors, laptops, and peripherals before tax time well and truly hits. If you’ve been holding out on upgrading your rig, now might be the perfect time to do so at a discount.
The JB Hi-Fi ‘Smash Your Tax Time’ sale ends on June 30 just in time to give an accountant a headache as you explain exactly why that souped-up monitor or gaming laptop is tax-deductible. You’ll be able to shop these deals online and in-store while stocks last, and there’s a whole heap of gaming deals to capitalise on while they’re live.
To save you the time of online window shopping through the gargantuan selection of deals, we’ve rounded up the best gaming deals from the JB Hi-Fi EOFY sale here. We’ve also included additional gaming products that are on sale right now separate to this – so not everything in this roundup is tax deductible, sadly – that includes the video games.
Let’s get into it.
JB Hi-Fi EOFY Sale Gaming Deals
JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Laptop, Desktop & Console Deals
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console
- $669 (Save $130)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console Device – Core Ultra 5 (512GB SSD)
- $1099 (Save $100)
- ROG Ally Gaming Handheld –Windows 11, Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 512GB, 1080p 120Hz display
- $1099 (Save $200)
- MSI Katana 15 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 3050]
- $1434 (Save $615)
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1609 (Save $690)
- Lenovo Legion 5 16″ WQXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9)[GeForce RTX 4070]
- $2799 (Save $700)
- Asus TUF A15 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5)[GeForce RTX 2050]
- $1199 (Save $400)
- HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1999 (Save $500)
- Lenovo LOQ 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $1999 (Save $500)
- MSI Stealth 14 Studio 14″ QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2449 (Save $1050)
- Dell Gaming G15 15.6″ FHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7) [GeForce RTX 4050]
- $1499 (Save $1000)
- HP OMEN 14-fb0014TX 14″ 2.8K 120Hz OLED Gaming laptop (Intel Core Ultra 7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2699 (Save $1000)
- Asus ROG Strix G18 18″ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (14th Gen Intel i9)[GeForce RTX 4080]
- $4799 (Save $1200)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16″ WQXGA 240Hz Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2649 (Save $750)
- MSI Titan 18 HX 18″ UHD+ miniLED 120Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i9) [GeForce RTX 4090]
- $6299 (Save $2700)
- MSI MPG Trident AS 14NUC7-657AU Gaming Desktop (14th Gen Intel i7)[GeForce RTX 4060]
- $2474 (Save $825)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Gaming Monitor Deals
- MSI G27C4X 27″ Full HD 250Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
- $329 (Save $110)
- Samsung Odyssey G95C 49″ 240Hz Curved DUHD Gaming Monitor
- $1599 (Save $400)
- MSI G32C4X 32″ Full HD 250Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
- $374 (Save $125)
- Dell 27 G2724D 27″ QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor
- $399 (Save $150)
- MSI MAG 321UPX 32″ 4k UHD 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
- $1649 (Save $550)
- Lenovo G34W-30 34″ UWQHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
- $549 (Save $250)
- LG 27GN600-B 27″ 144Hz FHD Ultra Gear Gaming Monitor
- $298 (Save $161)
- LG 32GP850-B 32″ 165Hz QHD UltraGear Gaming Monitor
- $524 (Save $225)
- Blaupunkt BP32GM240 32″ FHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
- $299 (Save $200)
- Asus TUF VG249Q3A 23.8″ FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor
- $278 (Save $151)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Peripherals & Accessories Deals
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $199 (Save $50)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
- $64 (Save $25)
- Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black)
- $268 (Save $31)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (Black)
- $398 (Save $51)
- HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset (Black-Red)
- $119 (Save $40)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard
- $336 (Save $113)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
- $319 (Save $80)
- SteelSeries APEX PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $329 (Save $110)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (White)
- $79 (Save $20)
JB Hi-Fi Sale Game Deals
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Lenticular Edition (PS5)
- $69 (Save $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- $74 (Save $15)
- Elden Ring (Xbox)
- $64 (Save $25)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)
- $44 (Save $55)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Xbox)
- $37 (Save $12)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch)
- $37 (Save $12)
There’s, as always, plenty more deals where that came from in the JB Hi-Fi EOFY sale – you can check out the full range here. JB isn’t the only retailer with gaming gear throwing their hat into the EOFY sale ring, either – we’ve rounded up the best tax-time deals across stores like Big W, Amazon, and more.
Have you copped a JB Hi-Fi bargain recently? Let us know in the comments.
