JB Hi-Fi Drops Yet Another Gaming Sale, This Time Slashes Almost All Console Prices

We’ve had the first JB Hi-Fi sale, yes. But what about the second JB Hi-Fi sale? You read that right – not to be beaten with only EOFY deals, the retailer has dropped their Gear Up Gaming Sale to boot, adding even more gaming bargains to the list of things I’m going to be tempted to drain my wallet on.

JB Hi-Fi’s Gear Up Gaming Sale features a bunch of consoles (with three different Steam Deck alternatives getting a look in here too), gear, and games at mega discounts, and is available online and in-store. The deals kick off today and run until June 27, so you have about two weeks to get in on the sale before it goes away again.

As always, we’re a sucker for a good gaming sale and for rounding up our top picks, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up even more of the best deals from this JB Hi-Fi sale for your viewing pleasure.

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Deals

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Console Deals

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale Accessories & Peripherals Deals

There’s a whole heap more in the JB Hi-Fi Gear Up Gaming Sale, and you can check out the full range here, as well as take a peek at their EOFY deals.

Have you been making the most of the EOFY deals on gaming products? Let us know what you’ve grabbed at a bargain in the comments.

Image: JB Hi-Fi / Lenovo / Nintendo / Kotaku Australia