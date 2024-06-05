The ROG Ally Is Going For Its Cheapest Price Ever In Kogan’s EOFY Sale

Kogan is selling the Steam Deck alternative ROG Ally for even cheaper than any other Australian online or in-store retailer, with First members saving a massive $300, and non-members able to cop a $250 discount in their EOFY sale.
Before ASUS even announced the ROG Ally X, prices for the handheld PC have been dropping in stores across Australia, with most retailers offering a $200 discount at $1,099 on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme version – the original price sits at $1,299, which some stores like EB Games are still sticking to. However, the Kogan EOFY sale has taken it a step further, with the 512GB ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme handheld console going for $999 for First members, and $1,049 for non-members. The 512GB ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 console is also up for grabs for $949, or $899 for First members.
If you’re not a Kogan first member, you can give it a whirl and cash in on that extra $50 discount via their 14-day free trial to save yourself some extra dollarydoos, too. It also looks like the ROG Ally is coming direct from Kogan itself, and members get free shipping – if you’ve already used up your free trial or you’re not keen to become a member, shipping will set you back around $12, depending on your location.
The Kogan EOFY sale also includes the 500GB SSD Core Ultra 5 and 1TB SSD Core Ultra 7 MSI Claw Handheld PCs, if you’re in the business of collecting Steam Deck-likes. The 500GB version is going for $1,079, while the 1TB version is $1,279.
As we get closer to the end of June, we’re bound to see even more hot deals from around the country on all the gaming and tech products you could need – so stay tuned as we sniff out more bargains ahead of tax time.
Image: ASUS / Kogan / Kotaku Australia
