The Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Is The Bougie Cookware Range Gamers Need, And It’s Coming To Australia

Pokémon and high-end cookware brand Le Creuset are collaborating on a range of kitchenware, and if you weren’t already considering shelling out half your pay for their aesthetically pleasing cast iron products, you just might be now.

The Le Creuset Pokémon Collection is set to launch online and in-store in Australia and New Zealand in two phases, with the first drop happening on July 30. The range will also be available in Japan and select regions in Asia and South Africa. The collection includes enamelled cast iron pots, an old-timey classic kettle, mugs & plates, and two Poké-Ball tableware sets, amongst other products. Oh dear lord, my wallet hurts already. Was the local Pokémon Center not enough?

The second phase of the Pokémon Collection will launch in November this year, and you can check it all out via the Le Creuset website to see what you’ll be able to cop (and how much it’ll set you back).

Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Australian Range

Let’s take a look at the full Le Creuset Pokémon Collection available in Australia and all collectively drool over high-quality gamer cookware together.

Pokémon Rice Pot 18cm in Nectar

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

Enameled Cast Iron pot featuring a decal of Pikachu’s tail and finished in a Nectar colour, reminiscent of Pikachu himself. The lid is adorned with a Poké Ball-style relief, and the Iridescent Knob features a Poké Ball icon.

Pokémon Marmite 22cm in Shiny Black

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

Finished in Shiny Black, this Marmite is topped with a lid featuring line art of 23 different Pokémon and four types of Poké Balls, along with an Iridescent Knob that gleams with rainbow colours.

Pokémon Classic Kettle in Nectar

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

Enamel-on-steel kettle featuring a series of running Pikachu silhouettes. It comes in the Nectar colour, reminiscent of the Electric-type Pokémon, with a rainbow-like Iridescent Knob.

Pokémon Set of 5 Stacking Mugs

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

Featuring a new shape especially created for this collection, the Stacking Mugs set comes in five iconic Le Creuset colours and is printed with the silhouettes of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Snorlax, and a Poké Ball icon printed on the inside.

Pokémon Set of 5 17cm Sphere Plates

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

A plate set printed with the silhouettes of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Snorlax, as well as the icon of the Poké Ball.

Pokémon Set of 5 11cm Sphere Rice Bowls

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

Available in five iconic colours, this Rice Bowl set can be used for rice dishes, soup, cereal, and more. It is adorned with the silhouettes of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Snorlax, and each bowl interior features the Poké Ball.

Pokémon Tableware Set Poké Ball

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

This 25cm diameter white nesting plate set features a red plate shaped like a Poké Ball and a small round dish mimicking the centre button. On removal of the red plate, a silhouette of Pikachu is printed on the white plate.

Pokémon Tableware Set Master Ball

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International

This nesting tableware set consists of a purple plate inspired by the top of a Master Ball, a small round dish in the centre resembling the button, and a white 25cm diameter plate.

What’s your favourite product from the Le Creuset Pokémon Collection? Does this have you dreaming of enamel cookware the same way it does for me? Will the list of things I need to buy ever end? Probably not.

Image: Le Creuset / The Pokémon Company International