Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom In Australia

The next The Legend of Zelda game is coming up sooner than we thought. Revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to launch on September 26 and this time we’ll be saving Hyrule while playing as the titular princess. That’s right, we finally get to play as Zelda in a Zelda game (we don’t talk about The Wand of Gamelon).

From what we’ve seen so far, Echoes of Wisdom is using the chibi aesthetic from the 2019 remake of Link’s Awakening, and the gameplay seems to revolve around a mysterious staff called the Tri Rod, which Zelda can use to create copies of objects and creatures. Zelda can call on these “echoes” to solve puzzles and fight monsters.

Nintendo is also releasing a new Zelda-themed Switch Lite alongside Echoes of Wisdom. The golden Hyrule Edition Switch Lite will drop on the game’s release day, decorated with the Hylian Crest in all its glory.

Here’s where you can preorder The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for cheap?

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to retail for $79.95, which is pretty standard for a Switch game. At the time of writing, JB Hi-Fi is the only Australian retailer offering a preorder discount – you can pick the game up for $74.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in Australia:

We’ll update this list as more retailers and preorder deals become available.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda Switch Lite?

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia

The Hyrule Edition Switch Lite is priced at $339.95 and will also be released on September 26. While it’s a hair more expensive than the standard price for a Switch Lite ($329.95), the Hyrule Edition also includes a download code for a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (valued at $59.95).

Here’s where the Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is available to preorder:

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released in Australia on September 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite releases on the same day.

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia