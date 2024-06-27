Legendary Elden Ring Player Let Me Solo Her Has A New Nemesis In The DLC

When Elden Ring launched, a player by the name of Let Me Solo Her helped players who were struggling with Malenia, one of the most difficult boss fights in an already challenging game. As you can ascertain from the name, Let Me Solo Her would join players’ games after they used a multiplayer summon and fight Malenia himself, no support required. Now that the game has a big expansion in Shadow of the Erdtree, the jar-sporting legend has his sights set on a new foe: Messmer the Impaler. Let Me Solo Her is now Let Me Solo Him.

Let Me Solo Her is now wearing a cloak rather than a jar on his head, but he’s still offering to take down a powerful boss for any player who summons him to their game. On June 26, he posted a video on YouTube of himself fighting Messmer with his new look. And despite some fans review-bombing the expansion and claiming it was too hard, this man is still out here weaving through and wailing on one of the hardest bosses with ease. Messmer has two phases, one that is fast and acrobatic, and a second one where he transforms into a serpent that is just as vicious and twice as lethal. And yet, he can’t even touch Let Me Solo Her—er, Him, as he’s now calling himself.

FromSoftware / Let Me Solo Her

It’s good that he’s here because Elden Ring players need all the help they can get in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, from the sound of it. FromSoftware has released a patch to shake up the balance and make the early bosses easier, hoping it will have a snowball effect and help onboard players to the expansion. Knowing Let Me Solo Her is in the fray with a new target is just another point in the players’ favour.

Let Me Solo Her is a part of Elden Ring history, at this point. In 2022, he was given an officially licensed sword for his accomplishments by developer FromSoftware.