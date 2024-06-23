Lego Fortnite: How To Get Rough Amber And Cut Amber

Lego Fortnite, the open-world, Minecraft-style survival game within Fortnite, has become popular since its release, and like many games in the genre, it features hundreds of collectable materials around its various biomes that serve all kinds of useful purposes. One such material is Amber. Let’s go over how to acquire it in its Rough Amber form, and how to turn that into Cut Amber.

Cut Amber can be used to make rare axes within Lego Fortnite, which will help you mine cactus, granite, knotwood, and more. Cut Amber can also be used to upgrade the village, and to craft an Essence Table which can be used to make rarer items and also to upgrade the base again.

How To Get Rough Amber In Lego Fortnite

Rough Amber can only be found in the Dry Valley biome in the desert region of Lego Fortnite. You can identify this biome by its sandy mountains and cactuses located all over. When looking around the tall rocks in the biome, you’ll see gold-looking crystals growing out of the sides of the rocks, which are Rough Amber.

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

In order to successfully mine the Rough Amber, you might need to build a staircase up to it if there isn’t already a way to reach it. Once there, you’ll need to use a Tier 2 Uncommon or higher level pickaxe to mine the Rough Amber. You’ll also want to make sure you have the Cool-Headed Charm or some Snowberries to make sure you don’t burn up in the hot desert sun while mining the materials.

How To Get Cut Amber In Lego Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

To get Cut Amber, you’ll need to take the Rough Amber you’ve collected from the Dry Valley and bring it to a Gem Cutter Station. You’ll need to craft one of these machines at your base to be able to cut down gem materials to make them craftable into other items. In order to craft a Gem Cutter Station, you’ll need the following materials:

20 Marble Slabs

5 Rough Amber

5 Sand Claws

3 Sand Shells

Once the materials have been collected to successfully make the Gem Cutter Station, you can place it down and put your Rough Amber inside of the machine. After a couple of seconds of waiting depending on how many have been placed inside, Cut Amber will be ready to be used to craft stronger tools and upgrades for the village base in Lego Fortnite.